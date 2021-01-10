Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Brian Molefe fingers Cyril Ramaphosa for Eskom's problems

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe on Friday took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa, blaming him for having been part of the problems the state-owned power utility faces today.

According to Molefe, when Ramaphosa was appointed chairperson of government's Eskom war room while he was a shareholder at Glencore, which is an Eskom contractor, that was a conflict of interest.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry, Molefe also claimed Ramaphosa was effectively the "de facto chairperson" of Eskom when he was leading the war room.

He said this was because the Eskom board was not getting the management reports Eskom management presented to the war room every Friday. Effectively, Eskom management was reporting to the war room instead of the Eskom board.

Molefe said he was relieved when then president Jacob Zuma disbanded the war room as it was the only time Eskom management could focus on important issues.

"When I arrived at Eskom, a de facto board had been established outside the company in the form of a war room in the presidency," he said.

"Management had to report to this war room every Friday at 7am.

"When I got there, the biggest activity taking place at Eskom was reporting to the war room. From Wednesday we must start preparing for the war room report to make sure they are ready by 7am on Friday. It was an untenable situation.

"What is even more strange is that members of the legitimate and legal board of Eskom were not seeing those war room reports. It gets better because the [then] deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa, was chairperson of the war room

"He was, in fact, the de facto chairperson of Eskom and de facto chairperson of a de facto board that was outside the company."

Molefe said what made the situation worse was that Ramaphosa was also chairperson of Glencore, which wanted R8bn "unjustly transferred" to it by Eskom.

"When the Glencore deal was done in 2012 and he bought shares, he was made chairperson. In 2014 he became deputy president of the country and chairperson of the war room.

"One would have expected that, as corporate governance requires, there must be a cooling off period. He is a person who has been saying we must renegotiate effectively a R8bn move and becomes the de facto chairperson of Eskom.

"In fact, he sold his shares to Pembani but at the time I arrived at Eskom, when he was deputy president and chairing the war room, the deal (sale of shares) had not gone through. It was awaiting Competition Commission approval, which was granted in August. I suspect there may have been a conflict of interest."

Molefe said his only sin at Eskom was trying to stop Glencore from taking Eskom to financial ruin.

Glencore, he said, had entered into a bad deal when it acquired Optimum Coal Mine, and wanted Eskom to take the financial consequences on their behalf.

To achieve this, Molefe believes, Glencore decided to sell shares to "political heavyweight" Ramaphosa because "the profitability of Optimum was dependent on the peddling of political influence".

He said it was at this stage that Optimum insisted on renegotiating the coal price it had with Eskom from R150 per ton to R530 per ton, which Molefe refused to allow.

"This, in my opinion, was  the source of Glencore's problems. It was unfair and arrogant of them to demand Eskom must pay because Eskom was unfairly excluded by them in the super-profits when times were good," Molefe said.

"Optimum demanded the price of coal be raised to R530 per ton from R150, which would have a meant a transfer of R6bn over three years. Add to this the R2bn write-off they wanted.

"I was having Eskom's interests and those of the country at heart because what was happening was going to financially ruin Eskom."


Source - TimesLIVE

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa lawyer's father dies

37 mins ago | 291 Views

Chiwenga warns social media users

50 mins ago | 226 Views

Married serial bed-hopping businessman exposed

1 hr ago | 853 Views

Man calls out 'wrong name' during sex with wife

2 hrs ago | 882 Views

Policewoman beaten by drunk hubby in front of visitors

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

17-year-old drowns self after being dumped by girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Sex-starved husband bashes wife

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

Man drinks beer to death

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

9 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Prince Dube back in full training

9 hrs ago | 544 Views

Bulawayo philanthropist found dead with hands and feet bound with rope

9 hrs ago | 4551 Views

Mnangagwa ally dies

9 hrs ago | 6237 Views

Chamisa's MDC confirmed its violent streak

10 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Mafume granted bail by the High Court

11 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Minister throws party in violation of lockdown

12 hrs ago | 4700 Views

Pharmacies can operate beyond business times set under the current hard lockdown

12 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Zimbabwe regime getting taste of own medicine, and shouldn't mourn about US 'hypocritical' bullying

12 hrs ago | 847 Views

Mugabe business empire crumbles

12 hrs ago | 4697 Views

MDC implosion sets back the struggle for change

12 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Battle to control council rages

12 hrs ago | 635 Views

Lockdown closures clear border mess

12 hrs ago | 800 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation fall no cause for celebration'

12 hrs ago | 490 Views

Steer clear of loan sharks

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

Army-linked Anjin grabs richest diamond claim

12 hrs ago | 873 Views

'Mnangagwa must stop selective application of the law' - Pete's sake, he is a tyrant and that is what tyrants do

12 hrs ago | 270 Views

Local firms vie for CSC

12 hrs ago | 646 Views

Chamisa supporters harass 'Mwonzora MP'

12 hrs ago | 1081 Views

One COVID-19 death per hour

12 hrs ago | 612 Views

'Brace for more demolitions in Harare'

12 hrs ago | 679 Views

Sikhala says he has been arrested 65 times without conviction

12 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chitungwiza faces hurdles in illegal structures demolition

13 hrs ago | 170 Views

MDC led BCC criticised for buying wrong equipment

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre threatened with eviction from Castle Arms

13 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe invites tenders for oxygen supply as COVID-19 cases surge

13 hrs ago | 172 Views

Landela buying spree raises stink

13 hrs ago | 693 Views

Failed Zimbabwe govt economic policy met with excuses

13 hrs ago | 121 Views

Man in court for defrauding Zinara of US$21,000

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

Zimbabwe prisons a death trap, says EU

13 hrs ago | 339 Views

Prospect Resources not concerned about Zimbabwe sovereign risk

13 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 recovery rate drops drastically

13 hrs ago | 320 Views

Town clerk tests Covid positive

13 hrs ago | 657 Views

Student languishes in jail after calling for revolution against Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zanu-PF's 5 million votes achievable, claims Shakespeare Maya

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mother denies baby's death in Sikhala case

13 hrs ago | 740 Views

SA MPs call for one-stop border concept at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 315 Views

47 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwe to get over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

13 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe in key post-Brexit UK investment indaba

13 hrs ago | 198 Views

Drop charges against Chin'ono, Mahere and Sikhala, demands Amnesty International

13 hrs ago | 376 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days