30 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 bringing total to 666

THE country recorded 741 new Covid-19 positive cases and 30 deaths on Wednesday. All 741 cases are local cases with 263 cases from Harare alone. A total of 3 386 PCR tests were conducted and this means 22% of people tested were positive. New recoveries were 700.The national recovery rate stands at 59 percent and active cases went up to 10 009."As at 13 January 2021, Zimbabweans has recorded 26 109 confirmed cases, including 15 414 recoveries and 666 deaths," reads statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.