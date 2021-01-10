Covid 19 claims ZANU PF Mash Central youth chair

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central youth league chairperson Lens Ruwizhi Ferando has died.

He was 39.Sources say he succumbed to Covid 19 pandemic.The party's provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe confirmed the death."As a province we are in shock , he was not feeling well for the past few days,l spoke to him on the phone on Wednesday and yesterday but he kept assuring me he was getting better," Kazembe said.He further highlighted that he failed to get in touch with him today and he knew something was terribly wrong."Today l made my routine call but l could not get through hence l tried to contact one of his close friend Jonah who was not reachable but latter called back and delivered the sad news.We have lost a principled vibrant and loyal cadre, he shall surely be missed , may his soul rest in peace," concluded Kazembe.He is survived with one wife and six children.He joined zanu pf around 2000 while he was still doing form 3.He became Chairman in 2017 after president Emerson Mnangagwa's coup.