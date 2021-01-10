Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Covid 19 claims ZANU PF Mash Central youth chair

by Simbarashe Sithole
9 secs ago | Views
ZANU PF Mashonaland  Central youth league chairperson Lens Ruwizhi Ferando has died.


He was 39.

Sources say he succumbed to Covid 19 pandemic.

The party's provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe confirmed the death.

"As a province we are in shock , he was not feeling well for the past few days,l spoke to him on the phone on Wednesday and yesterday but he kept assuring me he was getting better," Kazembe said.

He further highlighted that he failed to get in touch with him today and he knew something was terribly wrong.

"Today l made my routine call but l could not get through hence l tried to contact one of his close friend Jonah who was not reachable but latter called back and delivered the sad news.

We have lost a principled vibrant and loyal cadre, he shall surely be missed , may his soul rest in peace," concluded Kazembe.

He is survived with one wife and six children.

He joined zanu pf around 2000 while he was still doing form 3.

He became Chairman in 2017 after president Emerson Mnangagwa's coup.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

30 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 bringing total to 666

9 mins ago | 17 Views

Brian Molefe fingers Cyril Ramaphosa for Eskom's problems

20 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa lawyer's father dies

56 mins ago | 496 Views

Chiwenga warns social media users

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Married serial bed-hopping businessman exposed

2 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Man calls out 'wrong name' during sex with wife

2 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Policewoman beaten by drunk hubby in front of visitors

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

17-year-old drowns self after being dumped by girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Sex-starved husband bashes wife

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Man drinks beer to death

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

9 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Prince Dube back in full training

10 hrs ago | 550 Views

Bulawayo philanthropist found dead with hands and feet bound with rope

10 hrs ago | 4629 Views

Mnangagwa ally dies

10 hrs ago | 6299 Views

Chamisa's MDC confirmed its violent streak

10 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Mafume granted bail by the High Court

11 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Minister throws party in violation of lockdown

12 hrs ago | 4736 Views

Pharmacies can operate beyond business times set under the current hard lockdown

12 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Zimbabwe regime getting taste of own medicine, and shouldn't mourn about US 'hypocritical' bullying

12 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mugabe business empire crumbles

12 hrs ago | 4710 Views

MDC implosion sets back the struggle for change

12 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Battle to control council rages

13 hrs ago | 638 Views

Lockdown closures clear border mess

13 hrs ago | 803 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation fall no cause for celebration'

13 hrs ago | 490 Views

Steer clear of loan sharks

13 hrs ago | 319 Views

Army-linked Anjin grabs richest diamond claim

13 hrs ago | 879 Views

'Mnangagwa must stop selective application of the law' - Pete's sake, he is a tyrant and that is what tyrants do

13 hrs ago | 272 Views

Local firms vie for CSC

13 hrs ago | 648 Views

Chamisa supporters harass 'Mwonzora MP'

13 hrs ago | 1086 Views

One COVID-19 death per hour

13 hrs ago | 616 Views

'Brace for more demolitions in Harare'

13 hrs ago | 684 Views

Sikhala says he has been arrested 65 times without conviction

13 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chitungwiza faces hurdles in illegal structures demolition

13 hrs ago | 170 Views

MDC led BCC criticised for buying wrong equipment

13 hrs ago | 341 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre threatened with eviction from Castle Arms

13 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zimbabwe invites tenders for oxygen supply as COVID-19 cases surge

13 hrs ago | 173 Views

Landela buying spree raises stink

13 hrs ago | 697 Views

Failed Zimbabwe govt economic policy met with excuses

13 hrs ago | 122 Views

Man in court for defrauding Zinara of US$21,000

13 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwe prisons a death trap, says EU

13 hrs ago | 339 Views

Prospect Resources not concerned about Zimbabwe sovereign risk

13 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 recovery rate drops drastically

13 hrs ago | 321 Views

Town clerk tests Covid positive

13 hrs ago | 659 Views

Student languishes in jail after calling for revolution against Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zanu-PF's 5 million votes achievable, claims Shakespeare Maya

13 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mother denies baby's death in Sikhala case

13 hrs ago | 750 Views

SA MPs call for one-stop border concept at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 318 Views

47 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe to get over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

13 hrs ago | 445 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days