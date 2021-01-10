Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Twitter prepares to hand over Trump's presidential accounts to Biden's team

by Staff reporter
20 secs ago
As President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Inauguration Day, Twitter will be at work transferring its institutional "@POTUS" account to him, the company announced Thursday.

According to the New York Post, Twitter's other institutional White House accounts - @WhiteHouse, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec - will also be moved to the Biden administration.

For this transition of power, the company also created a new account - @SecondGentleman - meant for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's husband, Douglas Emhoff.

Biden on Thursday night reminded his followers of the upcoming switch.

"Folks - This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden," he tweeted from his current @PresElectBiden account.

But before the Biden administration assumes control of their new accounts, Twitter said the company must first transfer the current White House institutional ones to the National Archives and Records Administration.

The Trump administration's current White House accounts will remain publicly available under new tags once they are archived.

Trump's current presidential account, @POTUS, for example, will become @POTUS45.

Twitter also noted that followers of the current White House accounts do not automatically transfer to the new administration.

Users will receive notifications, Twitter said, prompting them to follow the new accounts.

Source - nypost.com

