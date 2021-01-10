Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Met Dept warns of '7-day destructive rains'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has predicted heavy and destructive rains for a seven-day period across the country until Wednesday.

The rains started on Thursday spreading across most parts of the country yesterday. Since the start of the rainy season in October, rains have caused destruction of property in Bulawayo, Midlands, Matabeleland and other parts of the country while lives have also been lost.

Six people travelling in an Isuzu double cab were swept away at flooded Gweru River Bridge on Sunday. Two bodies were recovered on Monday and four are still missing as the search mission has been called off.

Authorities have urged members of the public to be on high alert as the heavy rains could result in huts and houses collapsing. In a statement, MSD said the heavy rains could result in flooding.

"Continuous rains are expected countrywide from Thursday 14 through to Wednesday 20 January 2021. The current rainfalls associated with the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, (ITCZ) should persist throughout the week, with localised heavier downpours in excess of 30mm in some places. NB: Soils are saturated thus any excess rains may lead to localised flash flooding and downstream flooding," reads an MSD statement.

"Members of the public should watch out for collapse of huts/houses and fallen trees/tree branches due to excessive moisture."

The MSD warned communities living in downstream areas against crossing flooded rivers even when their areas would not have received significant rains. Earlier in the week, MSD warned that tropical cyclones and serious floods remain a real danger in the second-half of the 2020/21 rainy season while the Civil Protection Authority (CPU) has activated structures to attend to any rain related disasters.

Already, some dams in the country are spilling and rain continues to fall in abundance in a rainy season expected to end in March. The ground is already saturated with water in most areas, so all rain water immediately becomes run-off and increases the chances of dangerous flash flooding countrywide.

The MSD had predicted normal to above normal rainfall in the 2020/21 rainy season owing to the La Nina climate pattern in Pacific Ocean, with improved rains expected across the Sadc region. The weather forecaster said the country has recorded more than 300mm of rains so far across most parts of the country, pointing to significant rainfall.

Normally from October to December the country receives subdued rainfall compared to the January to March second-half of the rainy season. The country in December escaped tropical Cyclone Chalane after the storm downgraded into a weakened tropical depression.

The rains have also resulted in improved inflows at the country's dams. The CPU has said the $100 million that Government released in anticipation of Cyclone Chalane would be used for evacuations and other eventualities in case of rain disasters.

The MSD said areas such as Binga received heavy downpours of 83mm on Thursday while more rains are expected across the southern part of the country.

"Widespread thunderstorms and morning rains are expected across the country, with localised heavy downpours in excess of 50mm in 24 hours, especially over Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands and northern areas of Masvingo provinces. These storms may be accompanied by destructive winds," read a statement from the MSD.

The season so far has been dominated by heavy storms, recording +50mm in 24 hours in several places.

In some places such as Mhondoro, Gokwe, Kanyemba, Chishawasha, the rainfall amounts recorded in a period of 24 hours have even exceeded 100mm triggering some flash flooding incidents.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga warns pen-mercenaries

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa ally died of COVID-19

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Harare town clerk Chisango back in court on fresh charges

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Lower Gweru irrigation farmers urged to diversify crops

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa regime should stop weaponising law

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Lobby group decries abuse of criminal justice system

1 hr ago | 55 Views

EMA urged to get tough on BCC

1 hr ago | 67 Views

45 police officers challenge detention

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Zinara eyes switch to electronic tolling

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Bulawayo needs its own online TV

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Ex-immigration official blacklisted

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Patriotic Zimbabweans in Diaspora party is born

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Council to ease water shedding

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Government to repossess underutilised irrigation schemes

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Weekend in jail for Mahere

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Gold dealer buys bag of sand for US$70,000

1 hr ago | 123 Views

ZPCS warns journalists against blocking prisons vehicles

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Museveni takes commanding lead in polls

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Beitbridge killer cops remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 43 Views

US$2,7m heist suspect killed in shoot-out, three still on the run

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Chiwenga says Covid-19 jab will be voluntary for Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Twitter prepares to hand over Trump's presidential accounts to Biden's team

12 hrs ago | 816 Views

23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, says officials

12 hrs ago | 3300 Views

Covid-19 claims ZANU-PF Mash Central youth chair

12 hrs ago | 3149 Views

30 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 bringing total to 666

12 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Brian Molefe fingers Cyril Ramaphosa for Eskom's problems

12 hrs ago | 865 Views

Chamisa lawyer's father dies

13 hrs ago | 3138 Views

Chiwenga warns social media users

13 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Married serial bed-hopping businessman exposed

14 hrs ago | 2773 Views

Man calls out 'wrong name' during sex with wife

14 hrs ago | 3490 Views

Policewoman beaten by drunk hubby in front of visitors

14 hrs ago | 1159 Views

17-year-old drowns self after being dumped by girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 702 Views

Sex-starved husband bashes wife

14 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Man drinks beer to death

14 hrs ago | 643 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

21 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Prince Dube back in full training

22 hrs ago | 626 Views

Bulawayo philanthropist found dead with hands and feet bound with rope

22 hrs ago | 5518 Views

Mnangagwa ally dies

22 hrs ago | 7428 Views

Chamisa's MDC confirmed its violent streak

22 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Mafume granted bail by the High Court

23 hrs ago | 1225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days