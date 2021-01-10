Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa ally died of COVID-19

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MANICALAND State and Devolution minister Ellen Gwaradzimba yesterday became the second high profile government official to succumb to COVID-19.

This followed the death of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri to the respiratory disease in July last year.

Gwaradzimba died yesterday morning at the age of 60.

She is said to have contracted the virus on December 26 when she threw an end of year party at her ministerial residence in Mutare, which was said to be an open event.

Former Zanu-PF Mutare ward 17 councillor Wellington Zambezi and Mutare Town Clerk, Joshua Maligwa, who are believed to have attended the party, also succumbed to the disease. The two died last week.

Top Zanu-PF officials also disclosed that some of people who attended the party, included Gertrude Mutandi, the youth wing national secretary for finance, who was currently in isolation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Gwaradzimba will be remembered over her war-time educational programmes during which she worked with many cadres to develop learning materials for refugees in camps during the liberation struggle.

"On behalf of the party, Zanu-PF, government, my family and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the Gwaradzimba family, especially the children of the late departed who lost a loving mother and mentor," Mnangagwa said in a statement.

Gwaradzimba was reportedly in Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri's camp battling for control of the province with provincial chairman Mike Madiro.

She is reported to have played a key role in ensuring that Muchinguri's faction prevailed over Madiro in the Mutare district coordination committee (DCC) re-run elections late last year after the first round was marred by alleged massive vote rigging.

Binali Yard won the re-run election defeating Clever Muparutsa, who was allegedly being backed by Madiro.

Yard, in his celebratory speech thanked Gwaradzimba for playing a key role in the elections.

A Zanu-PF official from Muchinguri faction, who however refused to be named, expressed shock over Gwaradzimba's death.

"We lost our pillar in our faction. She gave us ideas, despite her being a cool lady she was full of wisdom," he said.

Madiro confirmed the death of Gwaradzimba, but denied there were factions in the province.

"Yes, I can confirm that our Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba died this morning," he said.

"There are no factions in the province. Have you ever seen me wanting to comment over factions? Yes, people have different views, narrative and people who are saying that there are factions are lying."

He added: "My comment is that, if these different views degenerate into a faction, that is when I start to be worried."

Sources told NewDay Weekender yesterday that there has been a plot to topple Madiro from his post and Gwaradzimba was expected to play a key role.

"This is the reason (why) there was too much fight in the DCC elections, because Madiro and Muchinguri were aware if they control the district, they will also control the province," a Zanu-PF insider said.

Gwaradzimba was appointed as the Provincial Affairs minister in 2018. She is survived with three children.

Born Ellen Munyoro, Gwaradzimba served as secretary to freedom fighter William Ndangana and Kumbirai Kangai. She became Zanu-PF women's league from 2001-2009, secretary for administration from 20102018.

Gwaradzimba, who married Godfrey Mtausi Gwaradzimba in 1978, spent the better of her working life in the academia at the University of Zimbabwe, Mutare Polytechnic and Africa University.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa paid tribute to Morton Dizzy Paul Malianga, a pioneer of the country's liberation struggle for independence. He died yesterday at the age of 90.

He formed the African National Congress in 1959 and was successively involved in the founding of the Natinal Democratic Party, Zapu and Zanu.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was honoring his outstanding role in the struggle.

The President also sent a condolence message to the Furusa family following the death of Africa University Vice-Chancellor Munashe Furusa on Wednesday morning.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga warns pen-mercenaries

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Harare town clerk Chisango back in court on fresh charges

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Lower Gweru irrigation farmers urged to diversify crops

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa regime should stop weaponising law

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Lobby group decries abuse of criminal justice system

1 hr ago | 72 Views

EMA urged to get tough on BCC

1 hr ago | 89 Views

45 police officers challenge detention

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Zinara eyes switch to electronic tolling

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Bulawayo needs its own online TV

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex-immigration official blacklisted

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Patriotic Zimbabweans in Diaspora party is born

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Council to ease water shedding

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Government to repossess underutilised irrigation schemes

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Met Dept warns of '7-day destructive rains'

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Weekend in jail for Mahere

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Gold dealer buys bag of sand for US$70,000

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

ZPCS warns journalists against blocking prisons vehicles

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Museveni takes commanding lead in polls

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Beitbridge killer cops remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

US$2,7m heist suspect killed in shoot-out, three still on the run

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga says Covid-19 jab will be voluntary for Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Twitter prepares to hand over Trump's presidential accounts to Biden's team

12 hrs ago | 819 Views

23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, says officials

12 hrs ago | 3335 Views

Covid-19 claims ZANU-PF Mash Central youth chair

12 hrs ago | 3171 Views

30 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 bringing total to 666

12 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Brian Molefe fingers Cyril Ramaphosa for Eskom's problems

13 hrs ago | 869 Views

Chamisa lawyer's father dies

13 hrs ago | 3164 Views

Chiwenga warns social media users

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Married serial bed-hopping businessman exposed

14 hrs ago | 2809 Views

Man calls out 'wrong name' during sex with wife

14 hrs ago | 3522 Views

Policewoman beaten by drunk hubby in front of visitors

14 hrs ago | 1169 Views

17-year-old drowns self after being dumped by girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 705 Views

Sex-starved husband bashes wife

14 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Man drinks beer to death

15 hrs ago | 652 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

22 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Prince Dube back in full training

22 hrs ago | 630 Views

Bulawayo philanthropist found dead with hands and feet bound with rope

22 hrs ago | 5531 Views

Mnangagwa ally dies

22 hrs ago | 7447 Views

Chamisa's MDC confirmed its violent streak

23 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Mafume granted bail by the High Court

23 hrs ago | 1227 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days