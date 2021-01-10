Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop arrested over US$30 bribe

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A CONSTABLE stationed at Dangamvura Police Station has been arrested on allegations of releasing a suspect he had nabbed for illegally selling beer to members of the public in breach of Covid-19 regulations after demanding a US$30 bribe.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda, confirmed the arrest of Mwaruta on January 8.

He is facing criminal abuse of duty charges as defined in Section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

It is alleged that on the day in question, Charles Mwaruta who was on his way to Alpha Police Base at Dangamvura Shopping Centre for his afternoon shift duty met the complainant, Gideon Chamunanga (30) who was selling beer from his Isuzu ELF five-tonne truck and arrested him for selling liquor to unlicensed individuals.

The police officer asked the complainant to drive his truck to Dangamvura Charge Office.

While at the station, the constable informed his superior, Sergeant Stanford Mapete about the arrest and he was duly instructed to record a statement from the complainant which he did.

However, Mwaruta who was in possession of the keys to the truck took Chamunanga to where the vehicle was parked intending to offload the liquor as exhibits, then demanded the bribe.

Source - manicapost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Grandpa (73) slices privates in suicide bid

23 secs ago | 0 Views

Soldiers bash lockdown enforcing cop

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe now almost overrun by Covid-19 second wave

6 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Chiwenga warns pen-mercenaries

8 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Mnangagwa ally died of COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Harare town clerk Chisango back in court on fresh charges

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Lower Gweru irrigation farmers urged to diversify crops

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa regime should stop weaponising law

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Lobby group decries abuse of criminal justice system

8 hrs ago | 292 Views

EMA urged to get tough on BCC

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

45 police officers challenge detention

8 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Zinara eyes switch to electronic tolling

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

Bulawayo needs its own online TV

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Ex-immigration official blacklisted

8 hrs ago | 564 Views

Patriotic Zimbabweans in Diaspora party is born

8 hrs ago | 607 Views

Council to ease water shedding

8 hrs ago | 376 Views

Government to repossess underutilised irrigation schemes

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Met Dept warns of '7-day destructive rains'

8 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Weekend in jail for Mahere

8 hrs ago | 456 Views

Gold dealer buys bag of sand for US$70,000

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

ZPCS warns journalists against blocking prisons vehicles

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Museveni takes commanding lead in polls

8 hrs ago | 620 Views

Beitbridge killer cops remanded in custody

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

US$2,7m heist suspect killed in shoot-out, three still on the run

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Chiwenga says Covid-19 jab will be voluntary for Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Twitter prepares to hand over Trump's presidential accounts to Biden's team

18 hrs ago | 986 Views

23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, says officials

19 hrs ago | 4005 Views

Covid-19 claims ZANU-PF Mash Central youth chair

19 hrs ago | 3540 Views

30 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 bringing total to 666

19 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Brian Molefe fingers Cyril Ramaphosa for Eskom's problems

19 hrs ago | 962 Views

Chamisa lawyer's father dies

20 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Chiwenga warns social media users

20 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Married serial bed-hopping businessman exposed

20 hrs ago | 3310 Views

Man calls out 'wrong name' during sex with wife

21 hrs ago | 3925 Views

Policewoman beaten by drunk hubby in front of visitors

21 hrs ago | 1351 Views

17-year-old drowns self after being dumped by girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 797 Views

Sex-starved husband bashes wife

21 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Man drinks beer to death

21 hrs ago | 759 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days