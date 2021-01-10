Cop arrested over US$30 bribe

News / National

A CONSTABLE stationed at Dangamvura Police Station has been arrested on allegations of releasing a suspect he had nabbed for illegally selling beer to members of the public in breach of Covid-19 regulations after demanding a US$30 bribe.Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda, confirmed the arrest of Mwaruta on January 8.He is facing criminal abuse of duty charges as defined in Section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.It is alleged that on the day in question, Charles Mwaruta who was on his way to Alpha Police Base at Dangamvura Shopping Centre for his afternoon shift duty met the complainant, Gideon Chamunanga (30) who was selling beer from his Isuzu ELF five-tonne truck and arrested him for selling liquor to unlicensed individuals.The police officer asked the complainant to drive his truck to Dangamvura Charge Office.While at the station, the constable informed his superior, Sergeant Stanford Mapete about the arrest and he was duly instructed to record a statement from the complainant which he did.However, Mwaruta who was in possession of the keys to the truck took Chamunanga to where the vehicle was parked intending to offload the liquor as exhibits, then demanded the bribe.