Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt doubles Zupco fares

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwean government has approved a hike of fares for state-operating intra-city public transport to prepare for reducing business amid a new Covid-19 lockdown.

The fares will see a nearly-90-percent increase for various distance ranges for both conventional buses and commuter omnibuses.

In a memo on Wednesday, Secretary for Finance George Guvamatanga said the new fares will take effect from January 18 to boost revenues for the state-owned Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) during the new lockdown lasting till Jan. 31.

"Treasury notes the proposed fares for both buses and commuter omnibuses, which are necessitated by the reduced carrying capacities due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting constraint on revenues which negatively impacts on operations," Guvamatanga said.

Zimbabwe re-introduced a nationwide lockdown beginning on January 5 to contain an unprecedented spike of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.

Under the current lockdown, the government bans all business activities except essential services such as those in hospitals, supermarkets, banks and pharmacies.

A curfew has been imposed while inter-city travel has also been suspended, with the country's land borders closed.

ZUPCO buses are the only means of public transport in cities after the government last year banned privately-owned commuter omnibuses and instead invited owners of such vehicles to operate under the ZUPCO franchise.

Source - Xinhua

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Married woman demands maintenance from ex

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Grandpa (73) slices privates in suicide bid

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Cop arrested over US$30 bribe

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Soldiers bash lockdown enforcing cop

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe now almost overrun by Covid-19 second wave

6 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Chiwenga warns pen-mercenaries

8 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Mnangagwa ally died of COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Harare town clerk Chisango back in court on fresh charges

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Lower Gweru irrigation farmers urged to diversify crops

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa regime should stop weaponising law

8 hrs ago | 643 Views

Lobby group decries abuse of criminal justice system

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

EMA urged to get tough on BCC

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

45 police officers challenge detention

8 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Zinara eyes switch to electronic tolling

8 hrs ago | 474 Views

Bulawayo needs its own online TV

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Ex-immigration official blacklisted

8 hrs ago | 571 Views

Patriotic Zimbabweans in Diaspora party is born

8 hrs ago | 609 Views

Council to ease water shedding

8 hrs ago | 378 Views

Government to repossess underutilised irrigation schemes

8 hrs ago | 122 Views

Met Dept warns of '7-day destructive rains'

8 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Weekend in jail for Mahere

8 hrs ago | 461 Views

Gold dealer buys bag of sand for US$70,000

8 hrs ago | 717 Views

ZPCS warns journalists against blocking prisons vehicles

8 hrs ago | 177 Views

Museveni takes commanding lead in polls

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

Beitbridge killer cops remanded in custody

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

US$2,7m heist suspect killed in shoot-out, three still on the run

8 hrs ago | 637 Views

Chiwenga says Covid-19 jab will be voluntary for Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Twitter prepares to hand over Trump's presidential accounts to Biden's team

18 hrs ago | 989 Views

23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, says officials

19 hrs ago | 4011 Views

Covid-19 claims ZANU-PF Mash Central youth chair

19 hrs ago | 3547 Views

30 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 bringing total to 666

19 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Brian Molefe fingers Cyril Ramaphosa for Eskom's problems

19 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chamisa lawyer's father dies

20 hrs ago | 3614 Views

Chiwenga warns social media users

20 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Married serial bed-hopping businessman exposed

21 hrs ago | 3314 Views

Man calls out 'wrong name' during sex with wife

21 hrs ago | 3931 Views

Policewoman beaten by drunk hubby in front of visitors

21 hrs ago | 1353 Views

17-year-old drowns self after being dumped by girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 799 Views

Sex-starved husband bashes wife

21 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Man drinks beer to death

21 hrs ago | 760 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days