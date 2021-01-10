Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Herd boy impregnates employer's daughter

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
An 18-year-old herd boy from Breasts Village in Chief Mazvihwa's area is in court after he slept with his boss' 12-year-old daughter resulting in a pregnancy which was noticed two weeks ago.

It started like a song for the two when they were playing inside a hut at the homestead and they then agreed to indulge in sex.

One sexual encounter led to another and this happened several times until the girl got pregnant, the court heard.

Thabiso Gumede appeared before Zvishavane Resident Magistrate facing charges of indulging in sex with a minor.

The State says during the month of December 2020 at around 9pm the accused was playing with the complainant in the kitchen hut. The two agreed to sex and this continued thereafter.

On January 3, 2021 the complainant realised that she was pregnant and her mother reported the case to the Police leading to the arrest of Gumede.

Gumede was remanded to February 2 2021.

Taurai Muzvimwe represented the State.

Source - masvingomirror

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Govt doubles Zupco fares

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Married woman demands maintenance from ex

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Grandpa (73) slices privates in suicide bid

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Cop arrested over US$30 bribe

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Soldiers bash lockdown enforcing cop

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe now almost overrun by Covid-19 second wave

6 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Chiwenga warns pen-mercenaries

8 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Mnangagwa ally died of COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Harare town clerk Chisango back in court on fresh charges

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

Lower Gweru irrigation farmers urged to diversify crops

8 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa regime should stop weaponising law

8 hrs ago | 644 Views

Lobby group decries abuse of criminal justice system

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

EMA urged to get tough on BCC

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

45 police officers challenge detention

8 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Zinara eyes switch to electronic tolling

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Bulawayo needs its own online TV

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Ex-immigration official blacklisted

8 hrs ago | 573 Views

Patriotic Zimbabweans in Diaspora party is born

8 hrs ago | 609 Views

Council to ease water shedding

8 hrs ago | 378 Views

Government to repossess underutilised irrigation schemes

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Met Dept warns of '7-day destructive rains'

8 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Weekend in jail for Mahere

8 hrs ago | 461 Views

Gold dealer buys bag of sand for US$70,000

8 hrs ago | 717 Views

ZPCS warns journalists against blocking prisons vehicles

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Museveni takes commanding lead in polls

8 hrs ago | 626 Views

Beitbridge killer cops remanded in custody

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

US$2,7m heist suspect killed in shoot-out, three still on the run

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Chiwenga says Covid-19 jab will be voluntary for Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 2333 Views

Twitter prepares to hand over Trump's presidential accounts to Biden's team

19 hrs ago | 989 Views

23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, says officials

19 hrs ago | 4013 Views

Covid-19 claims ZANU-PF Mash Central youth chair

19 hrs ago | 3550 Views

30 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 bringing total to 666

19 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Brian Molefe fingers Cyril Ramaphosa for Eskom's problems

19 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chamisa lawyer's father dies

20 hrs ago | 3616 Views

Chiwenga warns social media users

20 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Married serial bed-hopping businessman exposed

21 hrs ago | 3314 Views

Man calls out 'wrong name' during sex with wife

21 hrs ago | 3931 Views

Policewoman beaten by drunk hubby in front of visitors

21 hrs ago | 1353 Views

17-year-old drowns self after being dumped by girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 799 Views

Sex-starved husband bashes wife

21 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Man drinks beer to death

21 hrs ago | 760 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days