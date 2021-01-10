Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information and Publicity Ronald Ndava has died.Secretary Ndava, former Chiredzi North Legislator succumbed to Covid-19 around midnight at Chiredzi General Hospital where he was admitted.Masvingo minister of State and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira who is also Zanu-PF Provincial Chairman confirmed the death saying he received the news with great shock.Minister Chadzamira described secretary Ndava as a dedicated Zanu-PF party cadre who worked for the development his community and the party at large."Cde Ndava's death is a heavy blow to the province of Masvingo and the entire nation. He has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. Ndava was a hardworking cadre, a businessman and a family man" said Minister Chadzamira.