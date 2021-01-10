Latest News Editor's Choice


Man bashes wife, divorces her for disrespecting his mother

by Lloyd Rabaya
A Guruve man was slapped with $500 by  Guruve Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa  for physically abusing his wife accusing her of not respecting his mother. 


Willard Chihoko was convicted after his own plea of guilty.

Prosecutors told the court that on December 1 last year at around 0700hrs,  Chihoko ordered his wife  Betina Matola (22) to pack her belongings and send her back to her parents' homestead. Matola refused and in a fit of rage, Chihoko started assaulting his wife using fists and open hands until he was satisfied. 

The complainant sustained a painful left eye as a result but was not medically examined.

