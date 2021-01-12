Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF slates US envoy

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
United States of America's envoy to Zimbabwe Ambassador Brian Nichols' failure to denounce the violent insurrection that happened at Capitol Hill in Washington DC on January 6 - killing five people and injuring scores others - smacks of "open hypocrisy", ZANU-PF has said.

In a statement yesterday, the ruling party's spokesperson, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, said it was ironic that the diplomat would chose to remain tight-lipped despite his rabid reactions to comparable opposition-led violent protests that have plagued the country in the past.

The United States Embassy in Harare has often courted Government's ire by issuing statements that are often deemed undiplomatic.

Supporters of outgoing US president Donald Trump stormed congress on the day it was meeting to certify results of the November presidential elections, in an attempted insurrection that was designed to keep in power the incumbent, who claims the elections were massively rigged.

"One shudders to think what could have happened in the Third World if any contestant to a political office had failed to concede defeat as happened in the USA in the numerous elections which have been held to date," said Amb Khaya Moyo.

"Further, one would have expected the normally outspoken US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols, to lambast these anomalous events in his native country.

"Ambassador Nichols' open hypocrisy, where he negatively postures against actions by other sovereign states' security forces to bring normalcy and order in their jurisdiction, deserves repudiation and scorn. We all expected him to at least comment on the actions of these hooligans and vandals, and the subsequent interventions by that country's security forces."

The unsavoury incidents at the Capitol, Amb Khaya Moyo added, should serve as a lesson to the US envoy that his country's "lofty democratic credentials" are an illusion.

"At this juncture, we must remind Ambassador Nichols and his like-minded acolytes for the umpteenth time that it is a sacrosanct rule in diplomacy to always tread with utmost carefulness when commenting on sovereign issues regarding other countries.

"Now that the ball of chaos is in Ambassador Nichols' courtyard, rabidly thrusting eggs on his face, we wait for his views.

"Even his local lackeys have been caught naked, leading to an unusual graveyard silence." Failure by local political activists to denounce the violence was instructive, he said.

"The revolutionary party, ZANU-PF, has observed and noted with keen interest the acquiescing reaction of the usual rabid commentators on the recent mayhem and chaos which engulfed the heart and soul of American democracy, the Capitol Hill.

"As is now in the public domain, hooligans nearly achieved their intended insurrection by attempting to disrupt a constitutional process meant to pave way for the smooth transition to the inauguration of the 46th American president-elect Joe Biden."

The ruling party, however, said it was looking forward to working with the incoming Biden administration to remove economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

"Having pointed out those anomalies, which we expect the usual detractors to self-introspect and take corrective action, the revolutionary party, ZANU-PF, wishes the American people and its president-elect Joe Biden success on his forthcoming term of office, which begins after his inauguration on January 20, 2020.

"In conclusion, given our existing cordial relations with the USA, we look forward to the new USA administration to remove the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe."
Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt disowns Oppah Muchinguri

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Muchinguri lets cat out of the bag

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Dare ReChimurenga member Mudzi dies

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals run out of oxygen

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Sylvester Nguni's wife dies

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe loses UN voting rights

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Zanu-PF skeletons tumble in Chitungwiza demolitions

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Covid-19: Burial rites set to change

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Confronting the scourge of persecution by prosecution

1 hr ago | 26 Views

White former farmers blame Zuma, Sadc for loss of farms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Even your enemies, learn to love them

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mtawarira seeks to inspire next generation

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Lockdown fatigue hits Gwanda town

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF pins hopes on Biden

1 hr ago | 96 Views

200 die in seven-day Covid-19 bloodbath

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe govt in talks with China, Russia for Covid-19 vaccine

1 hr ago | 83 Views

SABC blind to progress, Peter

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Zacc probes dismissal of four Harare water engineers

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Name-dropping backfires

1 hr ago | 134 Views

High hopes as crop assessment begins

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Malianga, Gwaradzimba declared national heroes

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Govt explains low Covid-19 recovery rate

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

'Zimbabwe does not hold China responsible for Covid-19'

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam exposed

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Four people in court for hiding ZB bank loot

3 hrs ago | 942 Views

Gwaradzimba's death opens a can of worms

3 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Mvurwi farmer hails Command Agriculture Scheme

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Man bashes wife, divorces her for disrespecting his mother

15 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Zinatha warns of fake, harmful Covid-19 herbs

16 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Mnangagwa not invited to Joe Biden's inauguration

16 hrs ago | 3815 Views

Warriors off to a losing start

16 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information dies

16 hrs ago | 1492 Views

MDC Alliance call for 'streetifying people's anger' - real change will come from implementing reforms

19 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Draft Constitution of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi

19 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Zimbabwe regime brutal repression of dissent creating more liberation heroes than Smith's Rhodesia

19 hrs ago | 549 Views

Cyberocracy: from prospects to reality?

19 hrs ago | 116 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans not to panic

19 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Herd boy impregnates employer's daughter

19 hrs ago | 3397 Views

Govt doubles Zupco fares

19 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Married woman demands maintenance from ex

20 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Grandpa (73) slices privates in suicide bid

20 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Cop arrested over US$30 bribe

20 hrs ago | 770 Views

Soldiers bash lockdown enforcing cop

20 hrs ago | 1611 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days