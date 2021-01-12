Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

China not responsible for pandemic

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE does not hold China responsible for the emergence and spread of  Covid-19 and the two countries continue to enjoy excellent relations, Government has said.

This follows the circulation of a purported telephone conversation between the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and political activist-cum-journalist Simba Chikanza where he infers that Government blames China for the pandemic.

In a statement last night, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mrs Constance Chemwayi said the statement attributed to Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri in the recording does not reflect the position of the Zimbabwean Government.

"Reference is made to a purported telephone conversation between the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Honourable O.P.Z. Muchinguri-Kashiri and a journalist, Simba Chikanza, that is circulating on the social media platforms," said Mrs Chemwayi.

"We wish to make it clear that the sentiments expressed do not reflect the position of the Government of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe and China enjoy excellent relations.

"The Government does not hold the Chinese Government responsible for the emergence and spread of the coronavirus that has affected every global citizen.

"Government appreciates that China has exercised global leadership in efforts to find both the cause and a solution to the pandemic."



Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt disowns Oppah Muchinguri

59 mins ago | 327 Views

Muchinguri lets cat out of the bag

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Dare ReChimurenga member Mudzi dies

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals run out of oxygen

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Sylvester Nguni's wife dies

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe loses UN voting rights

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Zanu-PF skeletons tumble in Chitungwiza demolitions

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Covid-19: Burial rites set to change

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Confronting the scourge of persecution by prosecution

1 hr ago | 25 Views

White former farmers blame Zuma, Sadc for loss of farms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Even your enemies, learn to love them

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mtawarira seeks to inspire next generation

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Lockdown fatigue hits Gwanda town

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF pins hopes on Biden

1 hr ago | 91 Views

200 die in seven-day Covid-19 bloodbath

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe govt in talks with China, Russia for Covid-19 vaccine

1 hr ago | 79 Views

SABC blind to progress, Peter

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zacc probes dismissal of four Harare water engineers

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Name-dropping backfires

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF slates US envoy

1 hr ago | 75 Views

High hopes as crop assessment begins

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Malianga, Gwaradzimba declared national heroes

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Govt explains low Covid-19 recovery rate

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

'Zimbabwe does not hold China responsible for Covid-19'

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam exposed

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Four people in court for hiding ZB bank loot

3 hrs ago | 926 Views

Gwaradzimba's death opens a can of worms

3 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Mvurwi farmer hails Command Agriculture Scheme

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Man bashes wife, divorces her for disrespecting his mother

14 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Zinatha warns of fake, harmful Covid-19 herbs

16 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Mnangagwa not invited to Joe Biden's inauguration

16 hrs ago | 3812 Views

Warriors off to a losing start

16 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information dies

16 hrs ago | 1491 Views

MDC Alliance call for 'streetifying people's anger' - real change will come from implementing reforms

19 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Draft Constitution of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi

19 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Zimbabwe regime brutal repression of dissent creating more liberation heroes than Smith's Rhodesia

19 hrs ago | 549 Views

Cyberocracy: from prospects to reality?

19 hrs ago | 116 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans not to panic

19 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Herd boy impregnates employer's daughter

19 hrs ago | 3396 Views

Govt doubles Zupco fares

19 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Married woman demands maintenance from ex

20 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Grandpa (73) slices privates in suicide bid

20 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Cop arrested over US$30 bribe

20 hrs ago | 769 Views

Soldiers bash lockdown enforcing cop

20 hrs ago | 1610 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days