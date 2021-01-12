Zanu-PF pins hopes on Biden

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF has expressed hope that the inauguration of America's President-elect Joe Biden who assumes office on Wednesday will see relations between the two countries turn the corner and lead to the subsequent removal of illegal economic sanctions imposed on the country.In a statement, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said Zimbabwe was keen to work with incoming President Biden in pursuit of matters of mutual interest for the people from both countries. Ambassador Moyo said the revolutionary party was looking forward to the removal of economic sanctions by the new American administration."Having pointed out those anomalies which we expect the usual detractors to self-introspect and take corrective action on, the revolutionary Party, Zanu-PF, wishes the American people and its President elect Joe Biden success on his forthcoming term of office which begins after his inauguration on 20 January 2020. Given our existing cordial relations with the USA, we look forward to the new USA administration to remove the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe."The revolutionary party, Zanu-PF, has observed and noted with keen interest the acquiescing reaction of the usual rabid commentators on the recent mayhem and chaos which engulfed the heart and soul of American democracy, the Capitol Hill. As is now in the public domain, hooligans nearly achieved their intended insurrection by attempting to disrupt a constitutional process meant to pave way for the smooth transition to the inauguration of the 46th American President elect Joe Biden."Despite the occurrence of these ugly scenes, the revolutionary party takes this opportunity to wish the President elect Joe Biden a fruitful term of office as we both attempt to pursue matters of mutual interest for our people," he said.Ambassador Moyo said the recent attempt by hooligans in America to disrupt a constitutional process meant to pave way for the smooth transition to the new administration had exposed American Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols' hypocrisy."One would have expected the normally outspoken USA Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols to lambast these anomalous events in his native country. Ambassador Nichols' now open hypocrisy where he negatively postures actions by other sovereign states' security forces as wayward in their attempt to bring normalcy and order in their jurisdiction deserves repudiation and scorn. We all expected him to at least comment on the actions of these hooligans and vandals, and the subsequent interventions by that country's security forces."Ambassador Moyo said the recent incidents in America had rabidly thrust eggs on Ambassador Nichols' face.