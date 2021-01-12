Lockdown fatigue hits Gwanda town

News / National

by Staff reporter

GWANDA town is slowly turning to be a ticking bomb as residents are no longer observing regulations of the ongoing 30-day strict lockdown.Under the newly imposed Level 4 lockdown, members of the public who are not providing essential services are required to stay at home. Throughout last week Sunday News observed that bus and kombi touts who ply the Gwanda-Bulawayo route were at work, despite the ban of inter-provincial travel.The police were seen to be in a cat and mouse mode as they tried to chase away the touts but all their efforts went down the drain as once they moved from the vicinity, the touts would get back to their working place along 1st Avenue and Main Street.A tout identified as Ndlovu said, "We have no option but to be on the streets if we want to make a living and provide for our families."Restaurants not serving hotel residents were also operational, although only selling takeaways. Phone dealers who are situated at 4th Avenue at a place commonly known as Emabhizeni were operational although they are not classified under essential service providers. Money changers located along 2nd Avenue were also doing their illegal operations. However, informal traders who sell clothes and street vendors have not been seen in the city centre since the start of the lockdown.As the news crew was making rounds in Jahunda, Geneva, Phakama and Spitzkop, among other suburbs, it observed that scores of residents not providing essential services were roaming around the streets defying the stay at home call.Last week during the Matabeleland South Covid-19 provincial taskforce meeting, Environmental Management Agency (Ema) Matabeleland South provincial manager Mr Descent Ndlovu noted that residents were not following the lockdown and Covid-19 regulations. "Scores of people are seen moving around town or western suburbs and even meeting police officers without properly wearing their masks and the police just let them be as at times the police officer will also be not properly wearing their masks," said Mr Dube.In an interview, Gwanda Rural District Council acting chief executive officer Mr Nkosilathi Ncube urged members of the public to adhere to Government orders."The call to stay at home is vital and therefore as the local authority we urge members of the public to adhere to the Government regulations so that everyone plays their part in mitigating the spread of Covid-19," said Mr Ncube.