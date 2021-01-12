Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Heavy rains leave Zimbabwe farmers concerned

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FARMER'S organisations have expressed concerns over the incessant rains that have pounded the country for the past few days as they have the potential of ruin their crops.

Most parts of Mashonaland Central - Mt Darwin and Bindura - Mashonaland West and Midlands have been receiving large amounts of rainfall. A recent update from the Metrological Services Department shows that the country is expected to receive more rains up until this Wednesday with flash flooding anticipated in some areas.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president, Shadreck Makombe, said farmers in Mashonaland Central are much concerned about the plant growth which has been hindered by the heavy rains.

"In Mount Darwin where most farmers grow crops like beans, sugar and soya, these types of crops need moderate rainfall but the rains have been damaging such crops.

"Farmers now have been complaining about how most agro-chemical dealers have been fluctuating the prices of chemicals and fertilisers which is a negative response considering the fact that too much rain means too much chemicals and fertilisers to be applied," Makombe told the Daily News on Sunday.

He, however, urged farmers to use organic fertilisers, urea and manure to resuscitate their plant growth. Makombe also urged farmers to understand the types of soils on their land so they understand the type of crops and fertilisers they are supposed to use.

Zimbabwe Women Farmers Association president, Dephinah Nkomo, said the rains have negatively affected plant growth as places like Chegutu have received at least 75mm of rainfall in the past week.

"The red soils in Chegutu tend to be sticky when it receives too much water and that has affected our plants. We are also unable to cultivate our lands because of too much rainfall. "I just urge farmers to use organic fertilisers so that we can receive the intended yield," Nkomo said.

Zimbabwe National Farmers Union president, Edward Dune, said even though the country has been receiving incessant rains, it was a sign of good future yields.

"Most farmers have been working towards solving the problems that they have been facing of continuous rains. "The only problem is high production costs because more and more fertilisers and chemicals are required for a bumper harvest; otherwise we are looking forward to good crop returns than losses," Dune said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe funeral parlours overwhelmed by COVID-19

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Bulawayo police deploy water cannons

1 hr ago | 536 Views

Indiscipline driving up COVID-19 infections in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's govt disowns Oppah Muchinguri

5 hrs ago | 3214 Views

Muchinguri lets cat out of the bag

5 hrs ago | 2774 Views

Dare ReChimurenga member Mudzi dies

5 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals run out of oxygen

5 hrs ago | 654 Views

Sylvester Nguni's wife dies

5 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Zimbabwe loses UN voting rights

5 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zanu-PF skeletons tumble in Chitungwiza demolitions

5 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Covid-19: Burial rites set to change

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

Confronting the scourge of persecution by prosecution

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

White former farmers blame Zuma, Sadc for loss of farms in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Even your enemies, learn to love them

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mtawarira seeks to inspire next generation

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Lockdown fatigue hits Gwanda town

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF pins hopes on Biden

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

200 die in seven-day Covid-19 bloodbath

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe govt in talks with China, Russia for Covid-19 vaccine

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

SABC blind to progress, Peter

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zacc probes dismissal of four Harare water engineers

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Name-dropping backfires

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zanu-PF slates US envoy

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

High hopes as crop assessment begins

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Malianga, Gwaradzimba declared national heroes

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

Govt explains low Covid-19 recovery rate

7 hrs ago | 441 Views

'Zimbabwe does not hold China responsible for Covid-19'

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam exposed

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Four people in court for hiding ZB bank loot

7 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Gwaradzimba's death opens a can of worms

7 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Mvurwi farmer hails Command Agriculture Scheme

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Man bashes wife, divorces her for disrespecting his mother

19 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Zinatha warns of fake, harmful Covid-19 herbs

20 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Mnangagwa not invited to Joe Biden's inauguration

20 hrs ago | 4034 Views

Warriors off to a losing start

20 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information dies

20 hrs ago | 1568 Views

MDC Alliance call for 'streetifying people's anger' - real change will come from implementing reforms

23 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Draft Constitution of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi

23 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Zimbabwe regime brutal repression of dissent creating more liberation heroes than Smith's Rhodesia

23 hrs ago | 581 Views

Cyberocracy: from prospects to reality?

23 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans not to panic

24 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Herd boy impregnates employer's daughter

24 hrs ago | 3494 Views

Govt doubles Zupco fares

24 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Married woman demands maintenance from ex

24 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Grandpa (73) slices privates in suicide bid

24 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Cop arrested over US$30 bribe

24 hrs ago | 809 Views

Soldiers bash lockdown enforcing cop

24 hrs ago | 1726 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days