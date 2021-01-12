Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikhala, Chin'ono, Mahere being denied food

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Douglas Coltart, a Zimbabwean political activist and lawyer, has revealed that the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers are denying MDC Alliance Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, MDC Alliance Chairman Job Sikhala, and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono access to their lawyers.

Coltart also said the trio is also being denied access to their own food as well.

Said Colart:

Hopewell Chin'ono, Job Sikhala and Fadzayi Mahere are being denied access to their lawyers and to their own food (to which they're entitled as unconvicted prisoners). Prison authorities are defying a court order we previously obtained on this issue the last time it happened.


The trio was denied bail by the court for different reasons after they were arrested for allegedly tweeting falsehoods by ZRP officers last week.

