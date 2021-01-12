Buyanga's lawyers dismiss death rumours

News / National

by Staff reporter

16 January 2021 STATEMENT OF RESPONSE TO RUMOURS OF MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI'S DEATH

We are concerned and have become aware of rumors circulating in the media as well as social media that our client. Sir Frank Buyanga Sadiqi is missing or has been killed in an alleged gunshot incident.

We can confirm that we have been in contact with our client today, 16 January 2021, and that he is alive and well and was not involved in any shooting incident.



We can confirm that the rumors about Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi being missing or killed are untrue. Our client is safe and well.



We thank everyone for their concerns but there is no truth to any of the rumors. Thank you.

Yours faithfully,



WILLIAM WILCOCK

ATTORNEY FOR MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI

Frank Buyanga Sadiqi's lawyers have dismissed reports circulating on social media that the businessman died in a shooting yesterday.The story started with another businessman, Mutumwa Mawere, claiming Buyanga might be missing as he asked Twitter if anyone had heard from him within 24 hours.In a letter from Sadiqi's lawyers William Wilcock Incorporated Attorneys, Buyanga was said to be alive and well and not in any way involved" in the shooting: