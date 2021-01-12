Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Buyanga's lawyers dismiss death rumours

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Frank Buyanga Sadiqi's lawyers have dismissed reports circulating on social media that the businessman died in a shooting yesterday.

The story started with another businessman, Mutumwa Mawere, claiming Buyanga might be missing as he asked Twitter if anyone had heard from him within 24 hours.

In a letter from Sadiqi's lawyers William Wilcock Incorporated Attorneys, Buyanga was said to be alive and well and not in any way involved" in the shooting:


16 January 2021 STATEMENT OF RESPONSE TO RUMOURS OF MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI'S DEATH


We are concerned and have become aware of rumors circulating in the media as well as social media that our client. Sir Frank Buyanga Sadiqi is missing or has been killed in an alleged gunshot incident.
We can confirm that we have been in contact with our client today, 16 January 2021, and that he is alive and well and was not involved in any shooting incident.

We can confirm that the rumors about Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi being missing or killed are untrue. Our client is safe and well.

We thank everyone for their concerns but there is no truth to any of the rumors. Thank you.
Yours faithfully,

WILLIAM WILCOCK
ATTORNEY FOR MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI

Source - zimmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Donald Trump engages in jecha/ sand tactics on the U.S. economy

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF takes a jibe at Brian Nichols over Capitol Hill incident

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Zimbabwe (Zanu-PF) and China enjoys excellent relations' - of course, China is guarantor of no regime change

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chatunga in nasty social media fall out with ex-lover

3 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Ligue 1 and Premier League predictions for the weekend

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Pfizer, aided by British govt trying to manipulate Zimbabwe over COVID-19 vaccine?

5 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Big Saturday read: The other side of the story

6 hrs ago | 770 Views

Sikhala, Chin'ono, Mahere being denied food

6 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Cyclone Eloise projected to bring large amounts of rain onto Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 1928 Views

Dead bodies in Chamisa's hands

7 hrs ago | 2989 Views

Zimbabwe funeral parlours overwhelmed by COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Bulawayo police deploy water cannons

8 hrs ago | 2423 Views

Heavy rains leave Zimbabwe farmers concerned

8 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Indiscipline driving up COVID-19 infections in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa's govt disowns Oppah Muchinguri

12 hrs ago | 5170 Views

Muchinguri lets cat out of the bag

12 hrs ago | 4359 Views

Dare ReChimurenga member Mudzi dies

12 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals run out of oxygen

12 hrs ago | 844 Views

Sylvester Nguni's wife dies

12 hrs ago | 2723 Views

Zimbabwe loses UN voting rights

12 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Zanu-PF skeletons tumble in Chitungwiza demolitions

12 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Covid-19: Burial rites set to change

12 hrs ago | 680 Views

Confronting the scourge of persecution by prosecution

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

White former farmers blame Zuma, Sadc for loss of farms in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 570 Views

Even your enemies, learn to love them

13 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mtawarira seeks to inspire next generation

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Lockdown fatigue hits Gwanda town

13 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zanu-PF pins hopes on Biden

13 hrs ago | 448 Views

200 die in seven-day Covid-19 bloodbath

13 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe govt in talks with China, Russia for Covid-19 vaccine

13 hrs ago | 333 Views

SABC blind to progress, Peter

13 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zacc probes dismissal of four Harare water engineers

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Name-dropping backfires

13 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zanu-PF slates US envoy

13 hrs ago | 249 Views

High hopes as crop assessment begins

13 hrs ago | 110 Views

Malianga, Gwaradzimba declared national heroes

13 hrs ago | 341 Views

Govt explains low Covid-19 recovery rate

14 hrs ago | 494 Views

'Zimbabwe does not hold China responsible for Covid-19'

14 hrs ago | 376 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam exposed

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Four people in court for hiding ZB bank loot

14 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Gwaradzimba's death opens a can of worms

14 hrs ago | 3982 Views

Mvurwi farmer hails Command Agriculture Scheme

15 hrs ago | 507 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days