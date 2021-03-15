Latest News Editor's Choice


2 injured in school bus crash

by Staff reporter
Two people a driver and a pupil were injured yesterday afternoon when an Inter Africa bus ferrying pupils back to school rammed into the back of a haulage truck at Boterekwa, a few kilometres from Shurugwi town.

The bus was carrying Pakame High School pupils. The school is located about 40 kilometres from Shurugwi town.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

"The accident occurred around 1pm today (yesterday) at Boterekwa in Shurugwi. The Inter Africa bus was following behind a truck and its brakes failed.

"The bus then smashed at the back of the truck, resulting in two people the driver and a student being injured," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi appealed to motorists to always exercise extreme caution on the road.

"Drivers should always be cautious, especially when driving on the roads like the one at Boterekwa. There is need for caution."

The injured were taken to Shurugwi District Hospital. The driver, whose address shows he lives in Harare, suffered a fractured left knee,while the pupil, whose address indicates he lives in Kadoma, sustained a minor knee bruise.

Both were reported to be in a stable condition.

Source - the herald

