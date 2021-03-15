Matemadanda graduates with an MBA

News / National

by Staff reporter

Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, who is also Zanu-PF national political commissar, Victor Matemadanda, graduated with a Masters Degree in Business Administration and Strategic Management and Leadership last week.He obtained the degree from the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership.Speaking at a ceremony to congratulate Matemadanda, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, commended her deputy for attaining the degree."Your resilience in taking up multiple tasks as a family man, as deputy minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs and Political Commissar of our great political party Zanu-PF, shows that you are a leader of great virtue," she said."You have never at any point reneged in your roles and for that I would like to thank you for resilience and perseverance, attributes associated with great leadership."Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri thanked Matemadanda's family for supporting him in his studies and other duties he holds in Government and the party.Quoting Aristotle, she said the roots of education were bitter, but the fruits sweet. Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said education was the key to development."It is what we make out from what we have than what we are given that separates us from one another," she said.Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri implored Matemadanda to use his acquired knowledge for mobilisation and called on all Zanu-PF members to continuously improve themselves academically.She said 70 percent of the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs top brass were holders of at least a first degree, a development she said was evidence of professionalism within the defence forces.Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri thanked Zanu-PF for prioritising education at independence, which many citizens have acquired.She commended President Mnangagwa for prioritising policies that uplift the livelihoods of the generality of people. Speaking at the same event, Zanu-PF deputy national political commissar Omega Hungwe praised Matemadanda for his perseverance during his time of study.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and her husband Christopher Mutsvangwa, who is also the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Affairs chairman, attended the graduation ceremony.Matemedanda's research looked at cotton production in Gokwe, his home area, focusing on challenges the cotton farmers were facing. He got a distinction in the research.