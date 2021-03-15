Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matemadanda graduates with an MBA

by Staff reporter
15 Mar 2021 at 05:00hrs | Views
Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, who is also Zanu-PF national political commissar, Victor Matemadanda, graduated with a Masters Degree in Business Administration and Strategic Management and Leadership last week.

He obtained the degree from the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership.

Speaking at a ceremony to congratulate Matemadanda, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, commended her deputy for attaining the degree.

"Your resilience in taking up multiple tasks as a family man, as deputy minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs and Political Commissar of our great political party Zanu-PF, shows that you are a leader of great virtue," she said.

"You have never at any point reneged in your roles and for that I would like to thank you for resilience and perseverance, attributes associated with great leadership."

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri thanked Matemadanda's family for supporting him in his studies and other duties he holds in Government and the party.

Quoting Aristotle, she said the roots of education were bitter, but the fruits sweet. Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said education was the key to development.

"It is what we make out from what we have than what we are given that separates us from one another," she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri implored Matemadanda to use his acquired knowledge for mobilisation and called on all Zanu-PF members to continuously improve themselves academically.

She said 70 percent of the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs top brass were holders of at least a first degree, a development she said was evidence of professionalism within the defence forces.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri thanked Zanu-PF for prioritising education at independence, which many citizens have acquired.

She commended President Mnangagwa for prioritising policies that uplift the livelihoods of the generality of people. Speaking at the same event, Zanu-PF  deputy national political commissar Omega Hungwe praised Matemadanda for his perseverance during his time of study.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and her husband Christopher Mutsvangwa, who is also the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Affairs chairman, attended the graduation ceremony.

Matemedanda's research looked at cotton production in Gokwe, his home area, focusing on challenges the cotton farmers were facing. He got a distinction in the research.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1094 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 680 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 563 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 752 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 946 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1663 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1135 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3096 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days