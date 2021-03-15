Dembare hunts for assistant coach

News / National

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has begun the hunt for an assistant, almost one year after the death of his deputy, Biggie Zuze. The latter succumbed to a respiratory-related illness in June 2020.With football activities on indefinite suspension, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, DeMbare resolved to shelve plans, to immediately replace one of their most illustrious sons.No competitive football has been played since Zuze's death and the Glamour Boys have been reluctant to search for someone to fill the shoes left by the Bindura-born legend. But, there are real indicators the game could be on its way back, amid a flurry of activity, by officials, to ensure it returns, in a safe environment. And, the DeMbare bosses have since given Ndiraya the all-clear, to recruit an assistant, of his own choice.Dynamos executive chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, confirmed they were now in the hunt for Zuze's replacement."We continue to mourn Zuze and we know the void he left at Dynamos is very huge," said Mupfurutsa."We have been mourning, since the day he passed on in June last year and between then and now, we had resolved not to fill his place at the team. "However, we have now agreed that we have given it time."We know for sure that wherever Zuze is, at the moment, he wants to see a successful Dynamos. "He wants to see the team winning silverware. He wants to see everything flowing with no humps, whatsoever."Because of that knowledge, we have decided to engage someone to come in as an assistant to coach Ndiraya."As an executive, we don't dictate or impose anyone, on our coach.'' Ndiraya said he is looking for a suitable assistant, with the requisite qualifications."I am not in a hurry but it's true that the hunt is on," Ndiraya said."I am aware of the Club Licensing requirements so the assistant should have a CAF A Coaching badge. "The executive has given me the room to choose my assistant so we will announce once we are done."Ndiraya's main concern, right now, is seeing that most of his players' contracts are renewed. Last year, he brought in 13 new faces, to the Glamour Boys. However, the players committed themselves to short-term deals, with the majority of them penning one-year contracts.The contracts have now expired, without them kicking a ball, for the country's biggest, and most successful, football club. Nine players are still negotiating with the team, with Ndiraya's blessings, although some of the players, including goalkeeper Simba Chinanim might not pen any new deal.In addition to Kudzi Dhemere and Ngandu Mangala, who Ndiraya has opted to loan out, reporters understands big defender Munyaradzi Mawadza is also on his way out. He will be loaned to any club interested in his services.Mawadza's cause has not been helped by the arrival of some of the best defenders on the domestic scene. Former Ngezi Platinum captain, Frank Makarati, is the latest addition to a defence that features Byron Madzokere, who was playing for Yadah, Sylvester Appiah, formerly with ZPC Kariba, as well as captain Partson Jaure.