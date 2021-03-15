Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rise in armed robberies worries police

by Staff reporter
15 Mar 2021 at 05:02hrs | Views
POLICE have expressed concern over numerous cases of armed robberies that have been reported in the country since the beginning of the year.

Syndicates of armed robbers are terrorising financial institutions, mines, service stations among other businesses making away with huge sums of money, especially in foreign currency.

In a statement police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the increased cases of armed robbers which were recorded in the last two weeks with the criminals targeting service stations and financial institutions.

Last week, six armed robbers targeted a bureau de change in Bulawayo's city centre and went off with undisclosed amount of money.

In the previous weeks, armed robbers pounced at two service stations and at one of the service stations they tied up service station staff and then sold fuel while collecting cash.

Police have since urged companies offering security services to institutions to be vigilant and ensure that information of the movements of cash is not released to each and every employee.

"Security services companies contracted to offer security services to these financial institutions are implored to be vigilant and to make sure information on cash movements is not released or leaked to each and every employee," reads the statement.

Asst Comm Nyathi implored the business community to desist from keeping large sums of cash at their premises as doing so puts them at risk of being robbed. "Service stations are urged to bank cash and ensure small amounts are kept at the premises. This will minimise the chances of huge sums of money being stolen by these criminals," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi warned criminals that no matter how hard they may try to be smart; the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

"The police reiterates that all criminals involved in armed robbery cases shall be severely dealt with in terms of the country's laws," said the Asst Comm.

He urged members of the public to help in the fight against crime through providing information to assist the police arrest the rogue elements.

Members of the public with information of any criminal activities may visit or contact any nearest police station.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days