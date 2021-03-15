Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jailed Zim-born DJ faces UK deportation

by Staff reporter
15 Mar 2021 at 05:09hrs | Views
A BRITISH Northampton Crown Court last week sentenced Zimbabwean DJ Darlent Zirebwa to 24 months imprisonment for savagely beating his girlfriend in a drunken rage on New Years' Day in 2020.

The Chiredzi-born Zirebwa will be deported after serving his two-year jail term.

Zirebwa (30), who was now a British national, broke his partner's ribs during the attack, but the girlfriend was too afraid of him that she could not seek treatment months after the attack.

Prosecutor Stephen Donnelly told the court that Zirebwa was once jailed for two years in 2016 for a drunken assault against the same woman, where he beat her so badly that she was hospitalised for a suspected bleed on the brain.

The court also heard that the 30-year-old Zirebwa has been handed a deportation order.

A victim impact statement from the woman, read: "I will forever be looking over my shoulder fearing that Zirebwa is coming for me."

He was said to have been constantly assaulting his partner to the extent that even after her daughter convinced her to leave him and report the matter to the police, she was afraid to do so.

"This was a brutal and sustained assault that you continued even after she told you she was hurt. When she described you in court as a brute and a bully, she was right," the judge said.

"I'm sure you were violent to her during the course of the relationship. You have a clear pattern of assaulting her and trying to win her back by saying things like you love her. You are emotionally manipulative."

It is likely he will be released after five months because of the seven months he has already spent in custody and how prisoners in England typically serve half their sentences on licence. Zirebwa was one of the greatest talents to emerge from the sugar-producing town of Chiredzi East in Masvingo province.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1093 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 563 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 752 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 946 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1663 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1134 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3095 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days