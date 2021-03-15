Latest News Editor's Choice


Man axes cheating wife 3 times

by Staff reporter
15 Mar 2021 at 05:10hrs | Views
MUZAZA villagers in Mt Darwin were left shell-shocked last Thursday after a 32-year-old man struck his wife with an axe three times accusing her of infidelity.

Knowledge Chimukanika was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder. He is expected to appear in court today.

His wife, Elgin Chikambeka (25) was rushed to Mount Darwin Hospital for treatment.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident, which occurred in Muzaza village.

According to witnesses, Chimukanika accused his wife of cheating and went to get an axe from his mother, Esther Kambira's homestead.

"Chimukanika suspected that  his wife, who is a vendor at Mount Darwin marketplace, was cheating and went to her workplace where he insulted her and threw her wares away," a witness, Netsai Motsi said.

"We helped her pick them up and left for home. Upon arrival, her husband, who was drunk, took spare keys and locked her inside before going to his mother's place to collect an axe.

"He came back with the axe, unlocked the door and struck her three times on the forehead," she said.

It is further alleged that after assaulting her, Chimukanika fled from the scene, leaving her lying in a pool of blood.

Her mother-in-law came to her rescue and rushed her to Mount Darwin Hospital.

The suspect was arrested at a nearby village where he was found drinking beer.
Source - newsday

