Village heads call for a boundary meeting

by Staff Reporter
15 Mar 2021 at 07:34hrs | Views
Village heads in Chiweshe have called for a boundary meeting at Rosa, Chiweshe tomorrow.

The meeting will be held at Rosa clinic where the first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was born.

According to the village heads, they want to understand whether it is in ward 9 or ward 10 so that they can start developing the area.

"We have called our leadership that is Mazowe Central legislator Syden Chidamba and the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) to help us understand the boundary since Rosa is the place where amai (Mnangagwa) hails from, we need to develop the place," said one village head who spoke in confidentiality.

"Although some may want to take it political but this is not a political meeting instead it is a developmental meeting hence people are welcome even you the media you can come and cover," he added.

Mazowe Central MP Chidamba said all is well in his constituency and he is looking forward to call authorities who will be able to give a clear map of the boundaries.

"We are working so well in the constituency with all stakeholders hence on the meeting we are going to have those from physical planning to clearly state the boundary," Chidamba said.

Source - Byo24News

