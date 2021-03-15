Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa feels for Dzamara's wife and mother

by Simbarashe Sithole
15 Mar 2021 at 07:42hrs | Views
Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has challenged the house of assembly to take the missing person act seriously following the missing activist Itai Dzamara's case that has been going on for more than six years.

Mliswa told the speaker of Parliament recently that the Dzamara issue must be dealt with seriously by the Ministry of Home Affairs, if they declaire that Dzamara is dead a death certificate should be issued to the family.

He also said he feels for the wife and mother in this women's month.

"Being Women's Month, let's take into consideration the agony and pain.Mrs.Itai Dzamara, Sheffra and her mother-in-law continue to experience at the constant uncertainty surrounding Itai's disappearance. The Missing Persons Act must be enforced for some measure of closure," Mliswa said via Twitter.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1093 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 563 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 752 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1663 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1134 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3095 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days