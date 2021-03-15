Mliswa feels for Dzamara's wife and mother

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has challenged the house of assembly to take the missing person act seriously following the missing activist Itai Dzamara's case that has been going on for more than six years.Mliswa told the speaker of Parliament recently that the Dzamara issue must be dealt with seriously by the Ministry of Home Affairs, if they declaire that Dzamara is dead a death certificate should be issued to the family.He also said he feels for the wife and mother in this women's month."Being Women's Month, let's take into consideration the agony and pain.Mrs.Itai Dzamara, Sheffra and her mother-in-law continue to experience at the constant uncertainty surrounding Itai's disappearance. The Missing Persons Act must be enforced for some measure of closure," Mliswa said via Twitter.