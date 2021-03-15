Robbers break into ZACC boss' office

News / National

by Dr Masimba Mavaza

UNKNOWN people broke into the office of Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission chairperson Justice Loice Matanda Moyo over the weekend at Mt Pleasant Business Park.Investigations are now underway to establish if any crucial documents or property are missing.After the disturbing incident, Justice Matanda Moyo took an early break and decided to work away from the offices.Justice Matanda-Moyo confirmed the development this morning."Yes, there was a break in at my office. Investigations are in progress," she said.Justice Matanda Moyo's retreat to work away from the office is not a retreat in fear but to allow investigations.Two years back thieves broke in the offices of the Chief Justice and no one has been brought to books yet. In 2016 thieves again broke into the then Vice President's office the now President of Zimbabwe again no arrests where made.It is not clearly known if this incident at Matanda Moyo's office is linked to any of the Corruption case which are under investigations.In many countries the fighters of corruption are targeted by those who will be wishing to have their cases ignored.The full force of the police has been activated to solve this daring assault on fight against corruption.