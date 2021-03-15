'I will not apologize for fighting corruption,' says Ngarivhume

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume says he will not apologise for fighting corruption and he is still going to court to answer charges of inciting violence.

Ngarivhume was arrested in July last year after he was accused of promoting a violent protest on 23 July 2020.He is set to appear in court on 22 April after he was just told to come on the date without further explanations."I was told to come back on 22 April without further explanation, l will not apologize for fighting corruption,said Ngarivhume.He further took his sentiments to micro b logging Twitter where he received a lot of praisesNgarivhume received a lot of praises on social media for fighting corruption."Yours is a noble cause.You are a true son of God and the soil.Keep fighting for the voiceless. Amandla..," reads Mhofu Yemukono's tweet.Nicholas Sundire said,"Never apologise for doing the right thing.You're a freedom fighter👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿.""We will be free soon.Keep on soldiering pastor," tweeted Thembie.Meanwhile, Ngarivhume and freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono are facing the same charge.