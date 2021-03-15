RG Mugabe airport expansion project defies Covid-19 challenges

News / National

by Staff Report

CONSTRUCTION work to expand the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport is progressing well, with the move expected to boost the country's tourism and aviation industry.One of the flagship projects commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018 is progressing well, despite challenges inflicted by Covid-19."Many of our Chinese experts had returned to China due to Covid-19 but we are excited to say that work has resumed and so far 45 percent of the work has been done," he said.In another development, several airlines including Emirates have resumed flights to Zimbabwe in a show of Confidence in Government's Covid-19 response strategy."We have witnessed the return of several airlines such as Emirates, Airlink and RwandAir after the companies indicated that the management of the pandemic by Government is impressive," he said.The expansion of the airport will see annual passenger capacity increasing from the current 2, 4 million to over 6 million once complete in a major boost for the country's tourism and aviation industry"