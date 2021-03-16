Latest News Editor's Choice


Police probe ZACC office break-in

by Staff reporter
16 Mar 2021
POLICE are investigating a case in which unknown people reportedly broke into the office of Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo over the weekend at Mt Pleasant Business Park.

The motive behind the said break-in is still unknown and investigations are now underway to establish if any crucial documents or property are missing.

After the disturbing incident, Justice Matanda Moyo took an early break and decided to work away from the offices. Justice Matanda-Moyo confirmed the development.

"Yes, there was a break in at my office. Investigations are in progress," she said.

Sources told reporters that preliminary investigations revealed that there was an opening on the ceiling, inside the office, an indication that if there was indeed a break-in, the burglars would have entered through the roof. When reporters visited ZACC offices yesterday morning, detectives were pacing around the building trying to establish the circumstances of the matter. Some were putting on white dust coats. The premises are manned by the ZRP whose guardroom is right at the entrance to the offices.

ZACC spokesman Commissioner John Makamure said police were still investigating.

"Police investigations are underway. We cannot say much for now," he said.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still to get details of the case from the relevant section of the police.

"I am still to get details of the case from Criminal Investigation Department. Once I get the information, I will revert to you," he said.

Justice Matanda-Moyo's office is located at ZACC's headquarters at Mt Pleasant Business Park in Harare. In the past years, a number of offices belonging to high profile officials in the justice delivery system have been broken into.

In September 2014, burglars broke into the late former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku's chambers at the Constitutional Court at Mashonganyika Building and stole a computer and a television set.

Police had to deploy more guards to the premises and security was tightened to prevent further burglaries.

Source - the herald

