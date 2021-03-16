Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

More countries join in suspending AstraZeneca

by Staff reporter
16 Mar 2021 at 06:19hrs | Views
Germany, France, Italy, Ireland and the Netherlands have joined the growing list of countries that have suspended the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford over blood clot concerns.

The Dutch government said Sunday that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine would not be used until at least March 29, while Ireland said earlier in the day that it had temporarily suspended the shot as a precautionary step.

On Monday, the German government also said it was suspending its use, with the vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, calling for further investigations.

The Italian medicines authority made a similar announcement on Monday afternoon and French President Emmanuel Macron also said the vaccine's use would be paused pending a verdict from the EU's regulator.

The World Health Organization has sought to downplay ongoing safety concerns, saying last week that there is no link between the shot and an increased risk of developing blood clots. The United Nations health agency has urged nations to continue using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Despite this, a number of European countries have already paused the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It has added to the woes of the region's ailing vaccination campaign at a time when Germany's public health agency has warned that a third wave of coronavirus infections has already begun.

Thailand has also halted its planned deployment of the vaccine.

The move to pause its use by Dutch and Irish officials came shortly after Norway's medicines agency said it had been notified of three health workers being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Norway has put its Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine program on hold. Geir Bukholm, director of the division of infection control and environmental health at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, said Norway's medicines agency would "follow up on these suspected side effects and take the necessary measures in this serious situation."


Source - YahooNews.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1090 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 559 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1134 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3093 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days