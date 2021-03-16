Mnangagwa's Cabinet to meet at 11am

News / National

by Staff reporter

Cabinet will meet today at 11am to accommodate President Mnangagwa's prior engagement.In a statement last night, Secretary for Presidential Communications, Mr Regis Chikowore, said the meeting will be held at the same venue."Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr M.J.M. Sibanda, wishes to advise Members of Cabinet that tomorrow's sitting, Tuesday, 16th March 2021, starts at 11am at the usual venue instead of the earlier advised time in order to accommodate His Excellency the President, E.D Mnangagwa's prior engagement," said Mr Chikowore.