Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's Cabinet to meet at 11am

by Staff reporter
16 Mar 2021 at 06:20hrs | Views
Cabinet will meet today at 11am to accommodate President Mnangagwa's prior engagement.

In a statement last night, Secretary for Presidential Communications, Mr Regis Chikowore, said the meeting will be held at the same venue.

"Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr M.J.M. Sibanda, wishes to advise Members of Cabinet that tomorrow's sitting, Tuesday, 16th March 2021, starts at 11am at the usual venue instead of the earlier advised time in order to accommodate His Excellency the President, E.D Mnangagwa's prior engagement," said Mr Chikowore.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1090 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1134 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days