Ziyambi rallies Zanu-PF members

by Staff reporter
16 Mar 2021 at 06:21hrs | Views
Zanu-PF politburo member and cabinet minister has urged the party to gear itself for its targeted five million voter mobilisation blitz as government readies itself for the constituency delimitation process ahead of the 2023 elections.

Addressing the party's Mashonaland West provincial executive in Chinhoyi weekend, Ziyambi said the exercise would be determined by the number of registered voters.

He called on Zanu-PF to vigorously mobilise the targeted five million voters ahead of the watershed 2023 harmonised elections to maintain its dominance on the country's politics.

Ziyambi said the programme to demarcate the local government administrative wards and parliamentary constituencies was expected to kick off soon.

"We are now drawing closer to the delimitation of constituencies. The constituencies we currently have are not the ones that are going to be used in 2023.

"Some would be brought together while some new ones would be created.

"The huge responsibility is now on us to go out and mobilise members to register to vote as constituencies would be created based on surveys and analysis of statistics of registered voters," said Ziyambi.

The Zanu-PF provincial chair said the party needs to maintain its strongholds at all costs.

"Let's have our people on the voters' roll. This will be the only way to avoid loss of constituencies and lessen the work burden on the political commissar Victor Matemadanda.

"Let's devise ways to strengthen our structures from cells, branches and districts."

Added Ziyambi, "We are a revolutionary party and, therefore, we must maintain our strongholds, we are not here to give anyone power on a silver platter. We are here to govern."

The scheduled 2021 national census will also have a bearing on the configuration and tally of wards and constituencies.

Currently, the National Assembly has 210 seats, but preliminary indications are that the number is set to increase in a development that political pundits argue strengthens voters' representation in the August house as MPs would have to deal with smaller and manageable jurisdictions.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days