Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gata stammers over opaque Zesa deals

by Staff reporter
16 Mar 2021 at 06:25hrs | Views
ZESA Holdings executive board chairperson Sydney Gata yesterday struggled for answers after he was cornered by the Tendai Bitiled Public Accounts Committee to explain how the parastatal secured a US$35 million loan from the Afreximbank without parliamentary approval.

Besides the opaque US$35m loan deal, the committee also questioned the awarding of the Gwanda solar project to Wicknell Chivayo, PME transformer deal as well as Sakunda Holdings' Dema Power project.

Zesa was supposed to receive transformers from an Indian supplier named PME, but the company failed to supply despite being paid in full.

Gata admitted that members of his delegation were not competent to respond to most of the questions as they were not involved when the deals were sealed.

"We have noted the questions down and we shall respond in writing. The managers who were supposed to respond to those questions are not here but we can research the facts and write to this honourable committee in response to these questions," Gata said.

In response, Biti said: "I'm disappointed with the management of Zesa for failing to appear before this committee on a matter which they knew they had to answer on specific matters, especially the matter of the 2019 forensic audit report.

"We express disappointment that Zesa did not come armed with the relevant personnel that was present at that time to help answer the committee's specific questions.

"Our disappointment is exacerbated by the fact that you brought a large team to the committee and that gave us hope that we have an arsenal, but you failed to give us answers. So we hope that this won't happen in the future."

"We adjourn this meeting to next week Monday same time," Biti said as he warned Gata and his team against absconding the meeting.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1086 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1134 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days