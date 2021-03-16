Man burns own children with plastics

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in Madziva, Mashonaland Central province, on allegations of ill-treating his children aged six, seven and nine after accusing them of eating boiled mealies.The man, whose name is being withheld, is alleged to have burnt the children with plastics all over their bodies and used a wooden stick to beat them up.They sustained serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest yesterday and warned the public against child abuse.