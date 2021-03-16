ZANU PF councillor sets thugs on colleague

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Mazowe Rural District Council (MRDC) chairperson John Mudzonga has been accused of setting thugs on his vice chairperson Chakabvepi Chinhema over Rosa hospital boundary.Mudzonga is ward 9 councillor while Chinhema is ward 10 councillor.Speaking at a boundary conflict resolution meeting held today at Rosa clinic Chinhema ordered Mudzonga to stop sending thugs that harass her over the boundary."I want to implore Mudzonga here in front of everyone that may he stop sending thugs to me, there is life after office work as ZANU PF leaders we should not intimidate each other," sobbed Chinhema.Mudzonga claimed to have contributed much to the development of the hospital since it is in his ward."This hospital is in my ward and we fostered a lot of developments here with the legislator Sydney Chidamba so this should be a developmental meeting not a political meeting," fumed Mudzonga.Chinhema said both councillors should stop claiming glory since they both contributed.Meanwhile, village heads blamed the local council for not consulting them in parcelling out hospital land to business people.The meeting was also attended by politburo member Fortune Chasi, Central Committee member John Nhamburo Mazowe Central Member of Parliament Sydney Chidamba Chief Negomo and DCC members.