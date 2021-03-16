Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF councillor sets thugs on colleague

by Paul Ndou
16 Mar 2021 at 17:26hrs | Views
Mazowe Rural District Council (MRDC) chairperson John Mudzonga has been accused of setting thugs on his vice chairperson Chakabvepi Chinhema over Rosa hospital boundary.

Mudzonga is ward 9 councillor while Chinhema is ward 10 councillor.

Speaking at a boundary conflict resolution meeting held today at Rosa clinic Chinhema ordered Mudzonga to stop sending thugs that harass her over the boundary.

"I want to implore Mudzonga here in front of everyone that may he stop sending thugs to me, there is life after office work as ZANU PF  leaders we should not intimidate each other," sobbed Chinhema.

Mudzonga claimed to have contributed much to the development of the hospital since it is in his ward.

"This hospital is in my ward and we fostered a lot of developments here with the legislator Sydney  Chidamba so this should be a developmental meeting not a political meeting," fumed Mudzonga.

Chinhema said both councillors should stop  claiming glory since they both contributed.

Meanwhile, village heads blamed the local council for not consulting them in parcelling out hospital land to business people.

The meeting was also attended by politburo member Fortune Chasi, Central Committee member John Nhamburo Mazowe Central Member of Parliament Sydney Chidamba Chief Negomo and DCC members.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1080 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days