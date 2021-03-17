False start to Mthwakazi activists' bail hearing

News / National

by Staff reporter

BAIL application hearing for nine Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists failed to kick off in Bulawayo Tuesday after prosecutors failed to produce medical examination reports of the group.Last week, the activists' lawyers applied for an order to have them examined by a doctor following claims they were severely assaulted while in police custody.Bulawayo magistrate Tawengwa, Sengester granted the application and the state was expected to produce the examination results during initial bail application hearing Tuesday."You reckon last time we wanted to have accused persons examined and the court had granted that application."So, we expected to get those medical reports today but unfortunately our clients or rather most of them had not been examined by any doctor and therefore, we had to make another application that the matter be rolled over to tomorrow (Wednesday)."We are hoping that by then, all will have been examined," said one of the lawyers, Prince Bhutshe told NewZimbabwe.com.Bhutshe said during Tuesday's hearing, the court tried in vain to find out from the state why the activists had not been examined."The state did not give any real reason. We want the accused to be examined. It is in the interest of justice that the accused should be examined so that we can ascertain the extent of the injuries if at all there are any injuries," said Bhutshe.The nine activists are facing charges of public violence.They were arrested on Wednesday last week after they stormed Bulawayo Central police station protesting over the alleged harassment of their leader Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents.Prior to the incident, police and army officers in civilian clothing reportedly raided Moyo's house during the night with the intention of arresting him.Moyo was however reportedly not at the house during the raid.Bail hearing has been postponed to Wednesday.