Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ziyambi Ziyambi came face to face with death

by Staff reporter
17 Mar 2021 at 06:22hrs | Views
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi says he is fortunate to be alive after battling a Covid-19 related illness for several weeks and is using his near-death experience to urge adherence to regulations aimed at controlling the spread of the pandemic.

Minister Ziyambi tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of December 2020, before being admitted to hospital where a number of doctors, including those from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), attended to him after his condition deteriorated.

During the period that he was ill, several Government ministers and high ranking Zanu-PF officials succumbed to the novel virus. Ziyambi, who is Zanu-PF provincial chair for Mashonaland West, recounted his experience to fellow party cadres during a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi last Saturday.

Ziyambi implored party officials to get vaccinated once the second and third vaccination phases were introduced, saying Covid-19 was real.

"I am a survivor of Covid-19 and the disease is painful and deadly. I lost a lot of colleagues and many cadres here in Mashonaland West province.

"We lost Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba, Foreign Affairs Minister, Sibusiso Moyo, former ZPCS Commissioner General, Paradzai Zimondi and my dear friend, (Joel Biggie) Matiza," the visibly emotional, Ziyambi said.

The late Matiza was the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

"I become very emotional when I talk about these losses because the majority of the incidents happened when I was indisposed and in hospital."

The minister recounted how ZPCS doctors who were treating him instructed the nursing staff to take away the television remote control unit and cellphones to cut outside communication and information. "The doctors were afraid I could get affected by the news of the deaths."

He said Covid-19 was not only affecting urban communities, but ravaging rural areas as well.

"When I survived the pandemic, I was shocked to hear of a lot of people who had succumbed to the virus in Zvimba rural which shows how the disease has become even more deadly."

Minister Ziyambi who came face to face with death, survived through specialist treatment while on oxygen.

Social media platforms also buzzed with messages pronouncing the death of the minister.

Mashonaland West Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka urged party cadres to adhere to World Health Organisation (WHO) regulations on social distancing, face masking and sanitising to avoid getting the virus as asymptomatic patients were the super spreaders.

She also called on party members to receive their Covid-19 jabs.

"Covid-19 is now part of our life and we should accept the vaccine and get the jabs as the vaccines are safe," she said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1078 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days