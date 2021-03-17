Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube under fire over COVID-19 bailout loan

by Staff reporter
17 Mar 2021 at 06:33hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT'S management of State coffers has come under scrutiny after Finance minister Mthuli Ncube guaranteed a $10 million loan by a Victoria Falls hotelier to cushion its business against COVID-19 shocks.

The luxury boutique, Mbano Manor Hotel, owned by a local businesswoman Mati Nyazema, took the loan from the CBZ Bank.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opened the hotel in August last year.

Zimbabwe's tourism sector was expected to lose up to US$1,1 billion in potential revenue last year following the COVID-19 outbreak, according to government and Mbano Manor sought to mitigate against the slowdown, it appears.

However, United Kingdombased Zimbabwean academic and law lecturer Alex Magaisa said there was no reason for Ncube to guarantee the loan, which now means that if Mbano Manor defaults on the $10 million repayment, taxpayers will have to shoulder the debt.

Magaisa said Mbano Manor Hotel, which is a state-of-the-art resort which charges US$350 per person for full board, had the ability to shoulder itself from COVID-19 shocks.

"First, the positive is that Finance minister @MthuliNcube has published this government guarantee as required by the Constitution. It's something that he wasn't doing until he was taken to court. It's a good thing that he is now trying to comply," Magaisa said.

He said what raised eyebrows was that the loan the government was guaranteeing was very small and raised questions since Mbano Manor Hotel was borrowing less than US$130 000 from a local bank, CBZ Bank, which could be secured by the business's properties.

Magaisa said the issue would just be another Zimbabwe Asset Management Corporation (ZAMCO) in a different complexion, as Mbano Manor Hotel would simply default, knowing fully well that the government (taxpayer) would foot the bill.

Twitter user Twimbo Taona Denhere said despite Ncube complying with the constitutional obligations, the grand scheme of things was that Mbano Manor Hotel was another vehicle of corporate cronyism.

"With odds in favour of Mbano defaulting on their loans, this will become another State-subsidised cronyism," Denhere said.

However, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said Mnangagwa launched an $8 billion facility with the majority going to agricultural projects for food security in the face of COVID-19 pandemic uncertainties.

"In essence, the facility was mitigatory and open to any enter-prise in tourism, provided its funders applied through their banks. Many did, including Mbano  Manor, an exclusive, upmarket tourism proposition owned and run by Mrs Nyazema. On the strength of that facility, which for Mbano Manor took the lighter form of a mere guarantee, many projects proceeded, even against the inclement business environment created by COVID-19 pandemic," Charamba said.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1077 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 674 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days