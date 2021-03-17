Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

England based Zimbabwean boxer targets top English title

by Staff reporter
17 Mar 2021 at 06:34hrs | Views
ENGLAND-BASED Zimbabwean boxer Joe Maphosa is confident that he will floor Craig Derbyshire as he pushes to win the English super flyweight title on July 31.

This will be his maiden fight for the super flyweight title currently held by Anthony Cacase.

In this bout, Smokin, as Maphosa is affectionately known, would have to be at his best as he faces a shrewd and seasoned campaigner, Derbyshire, a two-time former Doncaster champion.

Nevertheless, the Beitbridge-born fighter is confident of victory in what is set to be his first fight since the COVID-19 pandemic halted sports worldwide.

"I am really looking forward to this fight, this my first title fight. It has been a long time coming," he said.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been supporting my career from back home to here in England. I say let's do it together."

Maphosa (26) is unbeaten in his last 10 bouts and will hope to keep this record for this title.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1077 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 674 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days