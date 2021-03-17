England based Zimbabwean boxer targets top English title

News / National

by Staff reporter

ENGLAND-BASED Zimbabwean boxer Joe Maphosa is confident that he will floor Craig Derbyshire as he pushes to win the English super flyweight title on July 31.This will be his maiden fight for the super flyweight title currently held by Anthony Cacase.In this bout, Smokin, as Maphosa is affectionately known, would have to be at his best as he faces a shrewd and seasoned campaigner, Derbyshire, a two-time former Doncaster champion.Nevertheless, the Beitbridge-born fighter is confident of victory in what is set to be his first fight since the COVID-19 pandemic halted sports worldwide."I am really looking forward to this fight, this my first title fight. It has been a long time coming," he said."I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been supporting my career from back home to here in England. I say let's do it together."Maphosa (26) is unbeaten in his last 10 bouts and will hope to keep this record for this title.