Date set for launch of tobacco marketing season

by Staff reporter
17 Mar 2021 at 06:35hrs | Views
THE Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has announced that preparations for the opening of the tobacco marketing season are at an advanced stage, with farmers required to adhere to set standards and guidelines in line with COVID-19 regulations.

The 2021 tobacco marketing season will open on April 7, while contract tobacco sales will open the following day.

In a statement yesterday, TIMB said it had adopted the "delivery today and sale tomorrow" policy as it intensified efforts to decongest auction floors.

"Farmers will not be permitted to sleepover at the sales points and under no circumstances will sales floors offer overnight accommodation to farmers," TIMB said.

Under the new guidelines, auction floors are to consolidate deliveries so as to reduce the number of farmers travelling to the selling points.

"It is optional for the grower to attend the sales and only one person is allowed per grower number. A grower intending to witness the sale should not have any signs of COVID-19. In the absence of the grower, grower representatives employed by the selling floors shall make decisions on behalf of the absent grower," TIMB said.

This season will see farmers getting 60% of their sale proceeds in foreign currency while 40% will be converted into local currency using the prevailing auction rate. Only three companies will be operational this season, Tobacco Sales Floor, Boka Tobacco Floors and Premier Tobacco Auction Floor.

Source - newsday

