Govt lifts ban on restaurants, soccer

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT yesterday further relaxed COVID-19 regulations by okaying the opening of restaurants and allowing all sporting activities to resume for the first time in over a year.Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced the move during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare, where she warned that businesses which violate the prescribed COVID-19 safety protocols would be closed immediately."Cabinet also agreed that all sporting activities will now resume and observe standard operating procedures," she said."Restaurants are now allowed to open for sit-ins at 50% sitting capacity, under strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Those found breaking the restrictions will be closed immediately," she said.Cabinet's announcement will bring to life the Premier Soccer League which has not been active since March last year.The lifting of the ban on sit-in facilities also brought a huge relief to restaurant operators who recently approached government saying their businesses were choking under the lockdown measures.