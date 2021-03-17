Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt lifts ban on restaurants, soccer

by Staff reporter
17 Mar 2021 at 06:38hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT yesterday further relaxed COVID-19 regulations by okaying the opening of restaurants and allowing all sporting activities to resume for the first time in over a year.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced the move during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare, where she warned that businesses which violate the prescribed COVID-19 safety protocols would be closed immediately.

"Cabinet also agreed that all sporting activities will now resume and observe standard operating procedures," she said.

"Restaurants are now allowed to open for sit-ins at 50% sitting capacity, under strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Those found breaking the restrictions will be closed immediately," she said.

Cabinet's announcement will bring to life the Premier Soccer League which has not been active since March last year.

The lifting of the ban on sit-in facilities also brought a huge relief to restaurant operators who recently approached government saying their businesses were choking under the lockdown measures.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1077 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 674 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days