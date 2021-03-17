Registrar's office fails to pay electricity bill

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

BINDURA registrar's office has failed to pay electricity prepaid tokens for several months thereby muzzling the whole system.Sources who spoke to Bulawayo24.com said the office has been running without electricity for several months."We have gone for several months without electricity at the registrar offices and to process documents is now very difficult since the work is computerised," said a source who declined to be named.The provincial registrar Tafadzwa Nyandoro confirmed the case saying their accounts department was running around to rectify the problem."Yes it's true, but I have received assurance that the issue is being attended to by our accounts department and we will soon be up and running," said Nyandoro.People in the province have blasted the Home Affairs ministry for failing to run the registrar's office."Passports are only issued in Bindura and such a big office is failing to pay for electricity what is the minister Kazembe Kazembe doing when the whole province is crying over passports," lamented Donald Shungu."These guys already have backlogs but are working without electricity the offices and the ministry should be serious and pay electricity,"Thomas Chingwe.