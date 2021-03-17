Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man beats friend to death in vicious age dispute

by Staff reporter
17 Mar 2021 at 16:43hrs | Views
A LUPANE man beat his friend to death following an argument on who was older between the two, a court heard.

Levison Luphahla (32) of Geleza village was incensed by Khumbulani Tshuma (30)'s insistence that he was older and went berserk.

He viciously attacked Tshuma, from neighbouring Mangevula village, in Jotsholo under Chief Mabhikwa with a log, killing him on the spot.

Luphahla pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide when he appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese who is on circuit in Hwange.

The judge sentenced him to four years in prison.

Justice Makonese said while Luphahla was intoxicated when he committed the crime, he had used excessive force causing the death of Tshuma.

Luphahla, who was represented by Ms Linda Mthombeni of Dube, Nkala and Company, will however serve an effective three years after one year was suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The two had been drinking homemade beer at Mrs Mainah Ncube's homestead where villagers had been gathered to help harvest sorghum.

Other villagers left for their homesteads at sunset leaving the two drinking after which a misunderstanding arose around 8:30pm.

Tshuma picked two wooden stools and threw them at Luphahla one after the other hitting him on the face before he fled from the scene.

Luphahla gave chase and caught up with his friend who he hit several times with a log causing his death in a nearby maize field.

Prosecuting, Mrs Martha Cheda said Luphahla told Mrs Ncube in the morning that he had killed his friend.

"On the 31st day of May 2020 at around 8:30PM Luphahla and the now deceased were drinking beer when a misunderstanding arose between them on who was older than the other," said Mrs Cheda.

Tshuma was found dead the following morning.

Mrs Ncube informed the village head about the matter and a report was made to the police leading to Luphahla's arrest.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1077 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days