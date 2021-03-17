Macheso distances self from politics

News / National

by Staff reporter

SUNGURA ace, Alick Macheso, has refuted reports circulating on social media claiming he was contemplating joining politics with intentions to contest Gutu West seat in 2023.Macheso, through his manager Tich Makahamadze, said he harbours no intentions to join politics in future.The "Zuro NdiZuro" singer said he was surprised to hear such reports."It's news. Alick Macheso is a whole entertainer with no intentions to join politics in future. I thought that statement was meant for April's Fools Day," he said.Makahamadze said Macheso owns a farm in Chivhu where he was spending most of his time during the lockdown period.Social media is awash with news that Macheso was mobilising support on the ground and was spending time with villagers at Chipisa farm.