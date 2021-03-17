News / National
Obert Gutu joins Zanu-PF
Former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu and Senator James Makore have joined Zanu-PF.
The two are currently in a meeting with President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare.
President Mnangagwa welcomes Senator James Makore at State House, this afternoon
The meeting is also being attended by Zanu-PF national chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Masvingo provincial chairman Ezra Chadzamira and Politburo member Lovemore Matuke.
Source - the herald