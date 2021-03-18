Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa mourns King Zwelithini

by Staff reporter
18 Mar 2021 at 05:41hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday sent condolence messages to the Republic of South Africa and Botswana following the recent death of Zulu Kingdom leader, His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini and a former Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Archibald Mooketsa Mogwe respectively.

"It was with a deep sense of shock and sadness that I learnt of the passing on of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, leader of the Zulu Kingdom of South Africa.

"I wish to convey, on behalf of the Government and the people of Zimbabwe and indeed on my behalf, heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the Royal family, Government and people of South Africa, and indeed the Zulu Nation as a whole on this sad loss. We are with the people of South Africa during this painful bereavement," President Mnangagwa said.

He said Zimbabwe will always remember the King Zwelithini for the invaluable role he played in helping build bridges and encouraging cohesion and peace as South Africa delicately transited from apartheid to a democratic dispensation.

"His rich legacy will indeed have a lasting impact that will be remembered by current and future generations of South Africans. May the people of South Africa find comfort and renewed strength as you mourn and celebrate this departed monarch. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

The President Mnangagwa also said he learnt with utmost sadness and grief the passing on of Honourable Archibald Mooketsa Mongwe.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my behalf, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Mogwe family and to the Government and people of the Republic of Botswana on the sad loss of a man who dedicated his life to the service of his country, the region and the continent. The people of Botswana are in our thoughts and prayers."

Source - the herald

