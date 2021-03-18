Air Zimbabwe's proud moment in Namibia

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE on Tuesday delivered for free a consignment of 100 000 Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine donated by the Chinese Government to Namibia aboard an Air Zimbabwe flight as the country scales up its global ties notwithstanding the dark cloud cast by the pandemic.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mrs Constance Chemwai said: "Air Zimbabwe delivered the first Covid-19 vaccine for Namibia from China. It was a proud moment for our country."An Air Zimbabwe aircraft carrying Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines which was donated by China to Namibia landed at the Hosea Kutako International Airport east of Windhoek on Tuesday evening.The consignment was received by Namibia's deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming and his counterpart Namibian Ambassador to China Elia Kaiyamo.Zimbabwe this week received the second batch of 200 000 vaccine doses donated to Zimbabwe by China and a consignment of 200 000 vaccine doses procured by Zimbabwe from Sinovac as well as 1 200 000 medical consumables procured from Sinopharm. This will help the Government ramp up the vaccination drive which was launched last month.Part of the consignment also included vaccines for Namibia which President Mnangagwa said will be delivered to that country by Zimbabwe for free.Zimbabwe is the only country in Africa which has to date received the second batch of vaccine doses from China, attesting to the strong, comprehensive and strategic nature of the partnership between the two countries.China has joined the Covax, a global facility, which aims to enhance collaboration among nations so as to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to Covid-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines. And so far it has committed to providing 10 million doses of vaccines to developing countries.