Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

AAG, BCC clash over vehicle parking tender

by Staff reporter
18 Mar 2021 at 05:49hrs | Views
THE Affirmative Action Group (AAG) has taken the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to task for failing to authorise a vehicle parking management tender deal, resulting in potential revenue losses.

AAG in a statement said the financial challenges faced by council could be eased if it regularised a parking tender deal which was awarded to a local private company in 2019.

The parking tender caused divisions among city fathers, a development that saw government probing the tender process.

"Nothing has been seen on the ground to show any development. "This is revenue loss to the council yet there is nothing on the side of management to show the urgency to push implementation of the deal," the AAG statement read.

"There is always urgency (by council) in pushing up rates and charges to residents. Who is really benefiting from these tenders?

"It must be remembered that this same parking tender was delayed for years in the courts after a legal battle with a company that had links with one of the directors."

Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube yesterday said the local authority was still awaiting clearance from the Zimbabwe Development Agency (ZDA) before authorising the vehicle parking management deal.

"It was sent back to ZDA for further adjudication and clearance, otherwise before that we can't do anything.

"Normally, clearance has to be sought from a council oversight committee but then this one needs clearance from ZDA," Dube said.

Reports show that one of the companies linked to the parking management system, Harare City Council's Easypark made an unsolicited bid for the parking management
tender.

However, questions were raised over engaging Easypark after reports emerged that the company pampered some Bulawayo councillors by booking them into a five-star hotel and provided them with goodies to influence the awarding process.

The parking management services tender in Bulawayo was cancelled in 2012 by council despite having been granted to Megalithic Marketing (Private) Limited.

In cancelling the tender then, council cited a "shambolic tendering" process.

This resulted in a long court battle with the company as it contested the cancellation.

In April 2019, BCC shortlisted Ducretion Logistics (Private) Limited and Lauvax Trading (Private) Limited trading as Propark to manage the city's parking system, but the deal is yet to be finalised.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1661 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days