CSOs demand transparency in vaccine rollout

News / National

by Staff reporter

CIVIL society organisations (CSOs) yesterday raised concern over lack of transparency in the disbursement of COVID-19 vaccine and called for the setting up of a monitoring and evaluation framework to observe the inoculation process currently underway.Their concerns came soon after President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday received a consignment of 400 000 additional doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China.By yesterday morning, 39 550 people had been vaccinated against a target of 100 000 frontline workers.Efforts are underway to increase vaccination awareness in order to achieve the country's targeted 60% herd immunity.Addressing a Transparency International Zimbabwe anti-corruption indaba in Harare, National Association of Nongovernmental Organisations executive director Leonard Mandishara said COVID-19 had exacerbated the vulnerability of marginalised communities and exposed government's accountability inadequacies."The major concern for CSOs is the transparency and accountability of the rollout of the vaccine. Are the vulnerable a priority?" he asked.Mandishara said a framework to monitor and evaluate the whole process would curb corrupt practices.He also called for more engagement at grassroots level so that citizens can make an informed decision on whether or not to take the vaccine. The information gap has seen a lukewarm response to the vaccination programme.The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) recently urged the Health ministry to revamp its communication strategies to demistify myths and misconceptions surrounding the vaccination programme.ZADHR secretary Norman Matara said a recent survey carried out to determine who would take the vaccine showed that there was a huge information gap."Of the total participants who took part in the survey, only half (about 51%) said they would take the vaccine while 19% said they would not. Around 30% were not sure.""Of the willing population, 70% will wait to see the side effects in others, 49% of the unwilling population said they do not trust that the government of Zimbabwe will ensure effective and safe vaccines while 43% are not confident that the vaccine has been tested," Matara said.