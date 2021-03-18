Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CSOs demand transparency in vaccine rollout

by Staff reporter
18 Mar 2021 at 05:50hrs | Views
CIVIL society organisations (CSOs) yesterday raised concern over lack of transparency in the disbursement of COVID-19 vaccine and called for the setting up of a monitoring and evaluation framework to observe the inoculation process currently underway.

Their concerns came soon after President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday received a consignment of 400 000 additional doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China.

By yesterday morning, 39 550 people had been vaccinated against a target of 100 000 frontline workers.

Efforts are underway to increase vaccination awareness in order to achieve the country's targeted 60% herd immunity.

Addressing a Transparency International Zimbabwe anti-corruption indaba in Harare, National Association of Nongovernmental Organisations executive director Leonard Mandishara said COVID-19 had exacerbated the vulnerability of marginalised communities and exposed government's accountability inadequacies.

"The major concern for CSOs is the transparency and accountability of the rollout of the vaccine. Are the vulnerable a priority?" he asked.

Mandishara said a framework to monitor and evaluate the whole process would curb corrupt practices.

He also called for more engagement at grassroots level so that citizens can make an informed decision on whether or not to take the vaccine. The information gap has seen a lukewarm response to the vaccination programme.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) recently urged the Health ministry to revamp its communication strategies to demistify myths and misconceptions surrounding the vaccination programme.

ZADHR secretary Norman Matara said a recent survey carried out to determine who would take the vaccine showed that there was a huge information gap.

"Of the total participants who took part in the survey, only half (about 51%) said they would take the vaccine while 19% said they would not. Around 30% were not sure."

"Of the willing population, 70% will wait to see the side effects in others, 49% of the unwilling population said they do not trust that the government of Zimbabwe will ensure effective and safe vaccines while 43% are not confident that the vaccine has been tested," Matara said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1661 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days